Texas governor calls major disaster declaration "an important first step"
From CNN's Konstantin Toropin
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thanked President Biden for approving a major disaster declaration for the state but noted that the declaration was short of what he asked for.
"I thank President Biden for his assistance as we respond to impacts of winter weather across our state," Abbott said in a statement released today.
"While this partial approval is an important first step, Texas will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure all eligible Texans have access to the relief they need," he added.
Abbott had requested Individual Assistance and Public Assistance in all 254 of Texas' counties, according to his statement. However, both he and the Biden administration noted that only 77 counties were ultimately approved for Individual Assistance.
Individual Assistance makes federal funding available to people in the form of grants for temporary housing and home repairs or low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, according to the White House statement.
Neither Abbott nor Biden explained the rationale for the discrepancy.
17 min ago
Demand for a warm place to stay was "unbelievable," Texas hotel manager says
Marty Miles, the general manager of a hotel group in Galveston, Texas, says that water just got back to full pressure in his main hotel last night.
“We took as many guests as we felt we could and still provide safe service,” he said, as demand was overwhelming with residents trying to find warmth amid freezing temperatures.
The hotel cut off availability at 60%, he said, and took in about 25% of their staff without heat, power or water.
“Frankly, it’s been the equivalent of camping indoors,” Miles said to CNN’s Christi Paul.
For four days, “we had basically no power, only emergency generator power, and our emergency generators don't control heat, so we had little to no heat,” he said. “We had no water for two-and-a-half days and then intermittent and very low pressure water... We've had to individually flush toilets as needed for our guests.”
Miles said they have a well-detailed plan for disasters like hurricanes, but this was unprecedented.
“Unlike a hurricane, the hardest part is that you don't know when it's going to stop. Typically hurricanes last a day or so, and then you can immediately begin the recovery effort. In this case, because of the rolling blackouts and not knowing when the water would be back, it was a complete stop and go, stop and go. … So every time we thought we were in the clear, two hours later, it started over. So that's the most difficult part,” he said.
Watch:
1 hr 14 min ago
NY Rep. AOC is in Texas to help those affected by the winter storm
From CNN's Natasha Chen, Kevin Conlon and Daniella Diaz
Democratic Texas Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee, as well as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, spoke at a news conference outside the Houston Food Bank where they said they plan to help Texans affected by the winter storm.
Ocasio-Cortez raised money ahead of the visit and said 100% of the funds will go to five to 10 organizations to help Texans affected by the winter storm.
"You know, when disaster strikes, this is not just an issue for Texans, this is an issue for our entire country," Ocasio-Cortez said. "As was mentioned earlier, disasters don't strike everyone equally when you already have so many families in the state and across the country that are on the brink, that can't even afford an emergency to begin with."
"You know, we really need to make sure that we're getting food and assistance to people across the state, as was mentioned here, at the Houston Food Bank, no questions are asked," Ocasio-Cortez said.
"That's the New York spirit, that's the Texas spirit and that's the American spirit," she added.
Garcia said she was glad Ocasio-Cortez was there to help Texans. She also said she believed the state leaders should have responded better and said there should be an independent investigation of the grid.
"(Disasters) hurts the vulnerable populations even more," Garcia, who spoke first, said during the press conference. "My district was totally in the dark. And I know people are still hurting today ... we've got repairs to make."
"And now help is here with my good friend Rep. Ocasio-Cortez sent me a text and said, well I want to do something, so I immediately said, 'Whatever you do include the Houston Food Bank,'" she said. "You know, we're from Texas right? Who does things with New York? We always kind of make fun of New York. But this time we love New York."
Garcia also called for accountability to investigate how Texans were so affected by the disaster.
"We're not here to do anything other than talk to people," Garcia added. "The response could be better from our state leadership. It could have been better in preparation, and it better, step up and it'd be better in doing a full independent investigation on why this incident happened, why they didn't weatherize, why didn't they prepare, what are they going to do, and make sure they do it in a transparent fashion, fair and equitable fashion."
She added: "There will need to be reforms with ERCOT and I urge the legislature to do that. And then should include looking at whether or not to join the federal grid. I think everything should be on the table, Texas did not want to go through this again. They want accountability."
ERCOT as it's commonly known is the Texas state power grid: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
Jackson Lee said she was worried for her constituents when calls came in from people, including children, who were afraid they would die overnight from the freezing temperatures.
"This leaves me at an unspeakable and emotional moment," she said.
WATCH Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comments:
1 hr 14 min ago
Biden approves Texas disaster declaration
From Priscilla Alvarez and Jasmine Wright
President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas, unlocking more federal resources to assist the state.
"Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms beginning on February 11, 2021, and continuing," the White House said in a written statement on Saturday.
Biden already approved an emergency declaration for the state last weekend, but the major disaster declaration would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide more resources and assistance, including, for example, supplementing insurance to help individuals with uncovered costs or other costs to make homes habitable.
The White House statement explained:
"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide."
Biden met with acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton on Friday and expressed his intent to sign the declaration, which stems from a request by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
2 hr 3 min ago
Texans tell us how they fought to stay warm and seek shelter
Across Texas, millions have been without access to power this week, leaving them in the dark with no heat and water.
Hear their first-hand stories of how they fought to stay warm, struggling with burst pipes and searching for shelter.
Watch the video:
2 hr 41 min ago
Texas struggles to get back to normal in the wake of winter storm
From CNN's Jon Passantino, Chris Boyette and Hollie Silverman
Much of the state is still dealing with near-freezing temperatures and officials are warning some lingering power outages could drag on for days.
Here's a look at the latest developments:
More than 15.1 million people are facing water disruptions, many with notices to boil their water, broken pipes and failing systems amid the frigid cold and power outages state officials said.
As of Saturday morning, some 85,000 customers remained without power in Texas, per PowerOutrages.us. In some locations, residents have been without power for several days.
Hospitals are grappling with a series of issues, including water, staffing and supply chain disruptions, due to severe weather across the state, Carrie Williams, spokesperson for the Texas Hospital Association, said in a statement Friday. Many hospitals don't have running water or are facing low water pressure or pipes have burst, according to the statement. The hospitals are also under boil-water notices.
Covid-19 vaccinations have been delayed across many hospitals and public health partners due to the weather and shipping delays.
Millions of homes have had their power restored since the peak of the outages and nearly 300 warming centers have been opened across the state. For the first time in more than four days,the energy emergency that caused millions of Texans to lose power and sparked a water crisis has ended, the state’s grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), announced on Friday.
Texans will get some relief from the cold today. Saturday morning temperatures may be as low as 20 degrees for many inland locations, including Dallas and College Station, but the welcome return of onshore winds and full sunshine will warm the state into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. Most of the state will stay above freezing after that initial thaw.
PresidentBiden said he plans on traveling to Texas next week, with the caveat that he would only do so if his visit doesn't further burden the state.
2 hr 53 min ago
Here's how you can help Texas winter storm victims
From CNN's Lauren Lee
Unprecedented winter storms blanketed Texas, causing bitter cold temperatures and widespread power outages throughout much of the state.
While much of the power in the state has been restored, residents continue to face freezing temperatures and water shortages due to overwhelmed water systems and leaks caused by frozen pipes.
President Biden has declared a state of emergency, which makes people eligible for federal assistance. Still, the need for help is immediate as many struggle to find shelter, food and warmth in these dangerous freezing conditions.
Austin small business Free Lunch is making deliveries of home-cooked meals, blankets, hand warmers and hygiene kits to the Esperanza Community residents, a state-sanctioned shelter/campsite in the city.
The Other Ones Foundation is also providing resiliency kits for residents of the campsite. The kits include basic needs for those experiencing homelessness.
Caritas of Austin also helps those experiencing housing insecurity in the Austin area. You can support their work by making a monetary donation or ordering items from their Amazon wish list to be shipped directly to the center.
Austin Pets Alive! is working to keep pets across Texas warm and safe during the freezing conditions. The group needs heating pads, Styrofoam coolers, dog beds, heat lamps and monetary donations.
Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.
3 hr 18 min ago
Here's the latest weather forecast for Texas
From CNN's Haley Brink
Temperatures across the southern Plains and Texas are below freezing right now for many locations.
This has prompted hard freeze warnings to be issued for over 10 million people from south Texas to Mississippi until 9 a.m. CT this morning.
Over 30 daily low temperature records are also possible across the region this morning.
This will be the last frigid morning across the state as temperatures are forecast to climb into the 50s and 60s by this afternoon.
3 hr 28 min ago
More than 15.1 million people are impacted by water disruptions in Texas
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
More than 15.1 million people have been impacted by water disruptions in Texas as of Saturday morning, according to Gary Rasp, Media Relations Specialist for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
In a statement emailed to CNN, Rasp said that more than 1,300 public water systems have reported service disruptions due to weather.
"As of 7 a.m., more than 1,300 public water systems have reported disruptions in service due to the weather, affecting more than 15.1 million people, many of them leading to Boil Water Notices."
"189 counties in Texas are affected" by the disruptions, Rasp added.