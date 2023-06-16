Between 50 to 100 injured people have been treated in a Perryton hospital after a tornado hit the Texas town Thursday, Ochiltree General Hospital CFO Debbie Beck told CNN over the phone.

Beck said the injuries range from “very minor” to “collapsed lungs, head injuries, and broken bones.”

No fatalities have been recorded, she said.

Medics have been treating patients at the hospital without power, she said.

Beck said the tornado struck the northeast part of Perryton and went down a portion of Main Street, causing damage to homes and businesses.

The fire department and EMS were also hit and a trailer park sustained heavy damage, she added.