More than 50 injured after tornado rips through Texas town

By Amir Vera, Adam Renton and Travis Caldwell, CNN

Updated 11:25 p.m. ET, June 15, 2023
1 min ago

Texas governor deploys state emergency response resources to "meet urgent life-safety needs in Perryton"

From CNN's Raja Razek

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying state emergency response resources to "meet urgent life-safety needs in Perryton, Texas," according to a news release from the governor's office. 

The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado struck the town. Images of extensive damage have been circulating on social media.

"The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical emergency response resources to provide all necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those impacted by tornadoes in Perryton," Abbott said in the release. 
"I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm. Stay safe, Texas."
16 min ago

Red Cross teams mobilizing to support people in Perryton area

From CNN's Dave Alsup

The Red Cross told CNN in an email that it is mobilizing its teams on the ground to support the people impacted in the Perryton area tornado.

The state of Texas as well as cities and counties surrounding the Panhandle town are sending aid after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday afternoon.

"Safety is our first priority, especially as we are learning the extent of the damage," Nicole Maul, American Red Cross director of media relations, said in an email. "I've made contact with our team in North Texas and they confirmed that yes, our teams on the ground are mobilizing to support the people impacted in the Perryton area."

The Red Cross does not have location details at this time for shelter locations, according to Maul.

21 min ago

Perryton hospital CFO says between 50 to 100 people treated for injuries after tornado

From CNN's Dave Alsup

Between 50 to 100 injured people have been treated in a Perryton hospital after a tornado hit the Texas town Thursday, Ochiltree General Hospital CFO Debbie Beck told CNN over the phone.

Beck said the injuries range from “very minor” to “collapsed lungs, head injuries, and broken bones.”  

No fatalities have been recorded, she said.

Medics have been treating patients at the hospital without power, she said.  

Beck said the tornado struck the northeast part of Perryton and went down a portion of Main Street, causing damage to homes and businesses. 

The fire department and EMS were also hit and a trailer park sustained heavy damage, she added.  

24 min ago

Amarillo Fire Department sending assistance to Perryton after tornado hits

From CNN's Dave Alsup

The Amarillo Fire Department is sending in resources to assist in the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton after Thursday’s tornado.

“The Amarillo Fire Department has sent the AMBUS with multiple personnel and a Chase Unit and Amarillo Medical Services has sent 5 ambulances to assist in Perryton.  Our thoughts & prayers are with those communities affected,” the agency said in a Facebook Post.

Amarillo, Texas is located approximately two hours south of Perryton.  

24 min ago

Hansford County official says they are assisting for a "possible mass casualty and/or recovery event"

From CNN's Dave Alsup

Hansford County Judge Tim Glass tells CNN the county is assisting "for a possible mass casualty and/or recovery event" in nearby Perryton, Texas.  

"I am the Hansford County Judge. Perryton is the county next to me it's Ochiltree County," Glass said in an email. "We have paged out our Hansford County Emergency Management Coordinators, Fire, Ems, and Additional Sheriff Deputies to assist for a possible mass casualty and/or recovery event. I can confirm a tornado did directly hit Perryton Texas in Ochiltree County." 

Hansford County, Texas borders Ochiltree County, where Perryton is located.  

24 min ago

Texas authorities and surrounding cities and counties send aid to Perryton

From CNN's Jennifer Gray, Dave Alsup and Sara Smart

The state of Texas as well as cities and counties surrounding the Panhandle town of Perryton are sending aid after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday afternoon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and the state’s Division of Emergency Management are mobilizing resources, State Rep. Four Price of District 87 said in a Facebook post.

“TDEM is moving everything that way. Search and Rescue, medical, etc.,” Price said. Multiple structures are damaged and “the state is engaging additional medical help to triage,” according to Price.

Beaver County, Oklahoma, Emergency Manager Keith Shadden told CNN the county has sent fire, law enforcement and EMS units across the state border to help. He said they intend to send a second wave to assist but are waiting for the weather to clear in the county.

The city of Stinnett, Texas, about 56 miles from Perryton, is sending officers and EMS crews, and the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are also assisting with rescue and emergency operations following the “devastating tornado.”

The Borger Police DepartmentBooker Fire Department and officials with the City of Fritch are all responding to Perryton to assist with tornado damage.

CNN has reached out to local officials for more information.

24 min ago

National Weather Service confirms tornado strikes Perryton

From CNN's Jennifer Gray, Dave Alsup and Sara Smart

The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado struck the town of Perryton, Texas. Images of extensive damage have been circulating on social media.