Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying state emergency response resources to "meet urgent life-safety needs in Perryton, Texas," according to a news release from the governor's office.
The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado struck the town. Images of extensive damage have been circulating on social media.
"The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical emergency response resources to provide all necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those impacted by tornadoes in Perryton," Abbott said in the release.
"I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm. Stay safe, Texas."