The suspect in the Texas synagogue hostage situation spoke with a New York City rabbi today

The FBI interviewed a New York City-based rabbi who spoke to the suspect in the Texas synagogue hostage situation earlier today.

The rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas — who is among the four people being held hostage — called the rabbi in New York City at the request of the hostage taker.

She is a well-known rabbi who has no connection to the hostage taker. According to the official, the hostage taker told the rabbi that Aafia Siddiqui was framed and that they want her released.

CNN reported earlier that two law enforcement officials tell CNN investigators believe the hostage taker at the synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Sidiqqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a facility in Texas. She was convicted in 2010 on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on US officers in Afghanistan.

The sources tell CNN that assessment is based on both discussions with the suspect and audio heard on the synagogue’s livestream.