Texas synagogue hostage situation

Novak Djokovic's visa saga

Hostage situation at Texas synagogue

By Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:04 p.m. ET, January 15, 2022
38 min ago

About Aafia Siddiqui, the prisoner believed to be the motivating factor of the Colleyville hostage taker

From CNN’s Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz, Katelyn Polantz and Andy Rose

Two law enforcement officials tell CNN that investigators believe the hostage taker at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a federal prison in Texas after being convicted of trying to kill Americans overseas.

The sources tell CNN that assessment is based on both discussions with the suspect and audio heard on the synagogue’s livestream.

More on Siddiqui: In 2010, Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years in prison by a New York federal judge following a 14-day trial. A jury found her guilty of the attempted murder of U.S. nationals and government employees, as well as assault against U.S. officers and employees.

According to a federal indictment, Siddiqui – a Pakistani scientist who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and obtained a doctorate from Brandeis University – was taken into custody for questioning by the Afghan National Police in 2008, who said they found handwritten notes referring to potential targets of a “mass casualty attack.”

When a group of Americans attempted to speak to her, prosecutors said she was able to grab a US soldier’s rifle and open fire on the interrogation team, although no one was hit by the gunfire. At trial, one of the men in the room testified she was "a vision of hatred," according to court records.

At sentencing, the judge found that a terrorism enhancement applied to her crimes, citing statements she had made that the judge concluded demonstrated her actions and intent to retaliate against the United States government, including "I hate Americans" and "Death to America."

Siddiqui’s defense argued she was incompetent to stand trial, but Siddiqui clashed repeatedly with her lawyers, telling the judge at sentencing, “If anybody thinks that it is my paranoia or whatever, I’m not paranoid. I’m not mentally sick. I do not agree with that.” She also stated her belief that Israel “masterminded 9/11.”

Her conviction has been the subject of regular protests in the US and overseas. Frequent demonstrations have been organized by the Aafia Foundation, a group named for her. That group has claimed that she was assaulted in prison last year. Her family has said in interviews with CNN that she is not a terrorist. CNN has reached out to lawyers for Siddiqui for reaction to the hostage situation.

During a deadly hostage crisis in Algeria in 2013, a spokesperson for a militant group offered to release hostages if Siddiqui was released from US prison, along with 1993 World Trade Center Attack mastermind Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, who has since died in prison.

Siddiqui is currently being held in a medical facility that's part of a federal prison in Fort Worth, with a release date set for 60 years from now.

1 hr 15 min ago

The suspect in the Texas synagogue hostage situation spoke with a New York City rabbi today

From CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz

The FBI interviewed a New York City-based rabbi who spoke to the suspect in the Texas synagogue hostage situation earlier today.

The rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas — who is among the four people being held hostage — called the rabbi in New York City at the request of the hostage taker. 

She is a well-known rabbi who has no connection to the hostage taker. According to the official, the hostage taker told the rabbi that Aafia Siddiqui was framed and that they want her released.

1 hr 25 min ago

4 people are being held hostage at a Texas synagogue. Here's where things stand now.

A police chaplain walks near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.
A police chaplain walks near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday. (Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images)

At least four people are being held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in

Colleyville, Texas, according to a law enforcement official.

The situation is ongoing, and many details remain unclear. If you're just reading in now, here's what we know fo far:

  • A rabbi is among the hostages: A rabbi is believed to be among the four hostages at the Colleyville synagogue, a law enforcement official told CNN.
  • Negotiations are ongoing: FBI negotiators made contact with the person in the building, authorities said. Police say there are no injuries at this point, no significant updates and still no plans for a news conference soon.
  • A possible motive: Two law enforcement officials tell CNN investigators believe the suspect in the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a facility in Texas. She was convicted in 2010 on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on US officers in Afghanistan. 
  • Local and national leaders are monitoring: President Biden has been briefed on the situation, according to a tweet from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as well as both Texas senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, all said they continue to monitor the situation.
2 hr 2 min ago

What we know about the synagogue where the hostage situation is unfolding

From CNN's Alaa Elassar and Michelle Watson

SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas, on January 15.
SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas, on January 15. (Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images)

At least four people are being held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to a law enforcement official.

Congregation Beth Israel is affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism, whose website indicates the congregation serves 157 membership families.

The synagogue, established in 1999 with 25 membership families, was the first Jewish congregation in Northeast Tarrant County, according to CBI's website. The CBI community officially opened its doors to its own new building in 2005.

CBI holds Sabbath morning services every Saturday, and members and non-members alike are welcome to watch along from home on the livestream, a practice many synagogues have adopted in the wake of the pandemic.

1 hr 19 min ago

Officials say suspect in hostage situation believed to be motivated by case of prisoner linked to terrorism

From CNN’s Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz

Two law enforcement officials tell CNN investigators believe the suspect in the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a facility in Texas.

She was convicted in 2010 on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on US officers in Afghanistan. 

The sources tell CNN that assessment is based on both discussions with the suspect and audio heard on the synagogue’s livestream.

2 hr 16 min ago

Dallas Police deploys more officers to area synagogues as a precaution

From CNN's Tina Burnside 

Dallas Police Department is deploying additional Patrols to Dallas synagogues and other sites as a precaution following the ongoing hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, City of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted on Saturday evening.  

Police are working with the Jewish Federation and our local, state and federal partners to monitor any concerns of threats based on the situation in Colleyville, the tweet stated. 

2 hr 34 min ago

Texas governor says he's monitoring the synagogue hostage situation

From CNN's Tina Burnside 

In a tweet Saturday evening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is closely monitoring the situation in Colleyville. 

"The Texas Dept. of Public Safety is on the scene of the tense hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas. They are working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome," the governor tweeted. 

2 hr 39 min ago

Sen. John Cornyn on synagogue situation: "Please pray for the hostages inside"

Texas Sen. John Cornyn has been briefed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, according to a tweet from Cornyn’s official account.

"Please pray for the hostages inside and law enforcement on the scene.," he added.

2 hr 49 min ago

President Biden has been briefed on the Texas synagogue hostage situation

From CNN’s Arlette Saenz

President Biden has been briefed on the developing hostage situation at a Texas synagogue and top members of his national security team are in touch with federal law enforcement leaders, according to a tweet from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.  