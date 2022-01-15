US
Texas synagogue hostage situation

Novak Djokovic's visa saga

Hostage situation at Texas synagogue

By Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:43 PM ET, Sat January 15, 2022
1 hr 26 min ago

Aafia Siddiqui "has absolutely no involvement" in synagogue hostage situation, her attorney says

From CNN’s Andy Rose

The attorney who currently represents Aafia Siddiqui — the woman whose case investigators believe could be a motivating factor for the suspect in the synagogue hostage situation — said Saturday “she has absolutely no involvement with” the taking of hostages in Texas.

“She does not want any violence perpetrated against any human being, especially in her name,” Marwa Elbially told CNN by phone. “It obviously has nothing to do with Dr. Siddiqui or her family.” 

More on this: Two law enforcement officials told CNN that the man who took hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville appeared to be motivated by a desire to free Siddiqui.

She is serving an 86-year sentence at a federal prison in Fort Worth after being found guilty of seven charges relating to a terror interrogation in Afghanistan. Siddiqui was accused of stealing a US Army soldier’s rifle and firing on members of the American interrogation team, who were not hit. The judge in her US trial ruled that a terrorism enhancement applied to her sentence.

Siddiqui’s appeals are exhausted, according to Elbially, who has petitioned that her client either be pardoned or allowed to serve the remainder of her sentence in her home country of Pakistan. Elbially says she has not been able to speak to Siddiqui since the Texas hostage situation began.

“I'm really horrified by what's happening,” said Elbially. “It's awful to see her name being tarnished.”

1 hr 30 min ago

Local Muslim leaders say Colleyville rabbi is active in interfaith efforts

From Ed Lavandera and Ashley Killough

Leaders from the Islamic Center of Southlake, who have worked closely with the synagogue in Colleyville, said the rabbi there actively works to hold interfaith efforts that bring together members of the Christian, Jewish and Islamic faiths in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 

"We want to see him again as soon as possible. We just want to make sure he goes back to his family," said Shahzad Mahmud, the ex-president of the Islamic Center of Southlake.

Mahmud said the rabbi attends festivities during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan and that he brought sweets during their Eid festival. He said the rabbi and his wife have been friends of Islamic Center in Southlake since "day one."  

"We know them personally, and we want to make sure that the Jewish community knows that we stand with them as they always stand with us when we feel like we are in trouble by criminals," Mahmud said.  
2 hr 5 min ago

JUST IN: One hostage at the Texas synagogue released

From CNN’s Ashley Killough and Evan Perez

One of the people who has been held hostage for hours inside a Texas synagogue has been released, according to local police.

Sgt. Dara Nelson with the Colleyville Police Department says the man was released uninjured around 6 p.m. ET.

“FBI Crisis Negotiators continue contact with the subject,” Nelson added.

Investigators believe three hostages are still being held inside Congregation Beth Israel.

2 hr 5 min ago

LAPD increasing police patrols around Los Angeles synagogues "as a precautionary measure"

From CNN's Josh Campbell

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is increasing police patrols around synagogues in Los Angeles following the hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

"We’re working with our federal partners, increasing patrols around synagogues in LA as a precautionary measure, and conducting community outreach to ensure the safety of Angelenos," the tweet reads.

2 hr 12 min ago

New York City police deploys resources to "key Jewish locations" following Texas hostage situation, mayor says

The New York City Police Department is deploying more resources to “key Jewish locations” around the city Saturday night as city officials monitors the hostage situation in Texas, Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet.

“We’re praying for a peaceful and safe conclusion,” the mayor added.

2 hr 17 min ago

About Aafia Siddiqui, the prisoner believed to be the motivating factor of the Colleyville hostage taker

From CNN’s Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz, Katelyn Polantz and Andy Rose

Two law enforcement officials tell CNN that investigators believe the hostage taker at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a federal prison in Texas after being convicted of trying to kill Americans overseas.

The sources tell CNN that assessment is based on both discussions with the suspect and audio heard on the synagogue’s livestream.

More on Siddiqui: In 2010, Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years in prison by a New York federal judge following a 14-day trial. A jury found her guilty of the attempted murder of U.S. nationals and government employees, as well as assault against U.S. officers and employees.

According to a federal indictment, Siddiqui – a Pakistani scientist who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and obtained a doctorate from Brandeis University – was taken into custody for questioning by the Afghan National Police in 2008, who said they found handwritten notes referring to potential targets of a “mass casualty attack.”

When a group of Americans attempted to speak to her, prosecutors said she was able to grab a US soldier’s rifle and open fire on the interrogation team, although no one was hit by the gunfire. At trial, one of the men in the room testified she was "a vision of hatred," according to court records.

At sentencing, the judge found that a terrorism enhancement applied to her crimes, citing statements she had made that the judge concluded demonstrated her actions and intent to retaliate against the United States government, including "I hate Americans" and "Death to America."

Siddiqui’s defense argued she was incompetent to stand trial, but Siddiqui clashed repeatedly with her lawyers, telling the judge at sentencing, “If anybody thinks that it is my paranoia or whatever, I’m not paranoid. I’m not mentally sick. I do not agree with that.” She also stated her belief that Israel “masterminded 9/11.”

Her conviction has been the subject of regular protests in the US and overseas. Frequent demonstrations have been organized by the Aafia Foundation, a group named for her. That group has claimed that she was assaulted in prison last year. Her family has said in interviews with CNN that she is not a terrorist. CNN has reached out to lawyers for Siddiqui for reaction to the hostage situation.

During a deadly hostage crisis in Algeria in 2013, a spokesperson for a militant group offered to release hostages if Siddiqui was released from US prison, along with 1993 World Trade Center Attack mastermind Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, who has since died in prison.

Siddiqui is currently being held in a medical facility that's part of a federal prison in Fort Worth, with a release date set for 60 years from now.

2 hr 54 min ago

The suspect in the Texas synagogue hostage situation spoke with a New York City rabbi today

From CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz

The FBI interviewed a New York City-based rabbi who spoke to the suspect in the Texas synagogue hostage situation earlier today.

The rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas — who is among the four people being held hostage — called the rabbi in New York City at the request of the hostage taker. 

She is a well-known rabbi who has no connection to the hostage taker. According to the official, the hostage taker told the rabbi that Aafia Siddiqui was framed and that they want her released.

CNN reported earlier that two law enforcement officials tell CNN investigators believe the hostage taker at the synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Sidiqqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a facility in Texas. She was convicted in 2010 on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on US officers in Afghanistan. 

The sources tell CNN that assessment is based on both discussions with the suspect and audio heard on the synagogue’s livestream.

1 hr 21 min ago

4 people are being held hostage at a Texas synagogue. Here's where things stand now.

A police chaplain walks near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.
A police chaplain walks near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday. (Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images)

At least four people are being held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to a law enforcement official.

The situation is ongoing, and many details remain unclear. If you're just reading in now, here's what we know fo far:

  • A rabbi is among the hostages: A rabbi is believed to be among the four hostages at the Colleyville synagogue, a law enforcement official told CNN.
  • Negotiations are ongoing: FBI negotiators made contact with the person in the building, authorities said. Police say there are no injuries at this point, no significant updates and still no plans for a news conference soon.
  • A possible motive: Two law enforcement officials tell CNN investigators believe the suspect in the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a facility in Texas. She was convicted in 2010 on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on US officers in Afghanistan. 
  • Local and national leaders are monitoring: President Biden has been briefed on the situation, according to a tweet from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as well as both Texas senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, all said they continue to monitor the situation.
3 hr 41 min ago

What we know about the synagogue where the hostage situation is unfolding

From CNN's Alaa Elassar and Michelle Watson

SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas, on January 15.
SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas, on January 15. (Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images)

At least four people are being held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to a law enforcement official.

Congregation Beth Israel is affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism, whose website indicates the congregation serves 157 membership families.

The synagogue, established in 1999 with 25 membership families, was the first Jewish congregation in Northeast Tarrant County, according to CBI's website. The CBI community officially opened its doors to its own new building in 2005.

CBI holds Sabbath morning services every Saturday, and members and non-members alike are welcome to watch along from home on the livestream, a practice many synagogues have adopted in the wake of the pandemic.