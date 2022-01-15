US
Texas synagogue hostage situation

Novak Djokovic's visa saga

Hostage situation at Texas synagogue

By Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:31 a.m. ET, January 16, 2022
50 min ago

Police chief: Synagogue is still an active crime scene with bomb technicians on site

Though all hostages are now safe, the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is still an active crime scene, with bomb technicians clearing the site, said Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller at a news conference.

He added that all the hostages were adults, though did not give further information on their ages or identities.

The day-long operation: Police received a 911 call at 10:41 a.m., Miller said. Services at the synagogue were being broadcast online through apps including Facebook and Zoom when the suspect entered and took four people hostage.

Police immediately set up a perimeter around the synagogue, evacuated houses in the area, and called out a regional SWAT team. The FBI was contacted, as well as the ATF and other federal partners.

Authorities negotiated with the suspect "all day," Miller said, adding there was "constant communication with him."

Eventually, the suspect released one hostage, who was not harmed and is now doing well, Miller said.

The hostage rescue team entered the synagogue at about 9 p.m., rescuing the other three hostages. The suspect is dead, Miller confirmed.

Community came together: Miller said the incident was "extremely personal" for him and his colleagues — but that he found hope "in how the community came together."

"This community, other churches, have all reached out," he said. "Food has been brought, our people have been cared for."
53 min ago

Authorities have identified the suspect but say they cannot release his identity to the public yet

Authorities have identified the suspected hostage taker but cannot release his identity to the public at this time, said Matt DeSarno, the special agent in charge at FBI Dallas, at an ongoing news conference.

He added there is no sign yet this is part of "any ongoing threat," and that investigators believe the suspect was focused on "one issue that was not specifically threatening to the Jewish community."

There will be further investigation into the suspect's contacts and motives, with authorities already in touch with partners in other countries, DeSarno said.

The four hostages rescued are unharmed and will be reunited with their families soon, he added.

1 hr 9 min ago

The suspect is dead, police confirm

The suspect in the hostage situation is dead, Colleyville police confirmed at a news conference on Saturday night after all hostages were rescued safely.

"Around 9 p.m., the HRT — hostage rescue team — breached the synagogue, they rescued the three hostages, the suspect is deceased," said Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller.
1 hr 12 min ago

Here's the latest on the situation

The hostage situation in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, is over, according to Texas authorities.

In a statement at 9:55 p.m. local time (10:55 p.m. ET), Colleyville police confirmed the situation was "resolved," adding they were working with the FBI to "finalize all details."

Here's the latest:

  • All hostages are out and safe, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. A rabbi is believed to be among the four people who had been held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel. One hostage was safely released by the suspect earlier this evening.
  • The operation: About 20 minutes before Abbott said the hostages were out, a CNN team on the ground heard a loud bang, and a short blast of rapid gunfire from the direction of the synagogue.
  • The suspect: The status of the suspect is unclear. Investigators believe he may have been motivated by a desire to free Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence in federal prison on charges of attempting to kill US service members.
  • News conference incoming: Officials will soon host a news conference, where more details are expected.
1 hr 24 min ago

Officials will host a news conference soon

From CNN's Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera 

Officials will give a news conference at 11:15 p.m. ET following the successful hostage rescue, according to a spokesperson from the Colleyville police.

We'll be watching and providing live updates here.

1 hr 52 min ago

BREAKING: All hostages are out and safe, Texas governor says

All hostages held in the Congregation Beth Israel are out and safe, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a tweet. No other details on their release were included.

1 hr 59 min ago

BREAKING: Loud bang heard, followed by a short blast of gunfire from direction of the synagogue

From CNN’s Ed Lavandera and Ashely Killough

A CNN team in Colleyville heard a loud bang, followed by a short blast of rapid gunfire coming from the direction of the Colleyville synagogue.

CNN journalists Ed Lavandera and Ashley Killough are about a third of a mile from the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue where the hostages are being held.

2 hr 21 min ago

Metro Police in Washington, DC are stepping up patrols around places of worship

From CNN's Tina Burnside 

The Metro Police Department in Washington, DC is stepping up patrols at synagogues in the area, in light of the ongoing hostage situation in Texas.

In a statement to CNN, Kristen Metzger, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, said that while there are currently no credible threats in the capital, MPD will have an increased visibility around places of worship. 

"We urge our community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior by using the iWatch suspicious activity reporting tool," Metzer said. 
2 hr 56 min ago

The suspect is not Aafia Siddiqui's brother, her attorney says

From CNN’s Katelyn Polantz

The attorney representing Aafia Siddiqui, the woman whose case investigators believe could be a motivating factor for the hostage taker, urged the suspect to release the hostages in a statement on Saturday.

"We strongly condemn the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, TX," said Marwa Elbially in a statement. "We implore the hostage taker to immediately release all hostages and turn himself in."

"We want to verify that the perpetrator is NOT Dr. Aafia's brother who is a respected architect and member of the community. Whoever the assailant is, we want him to know that his actions are condemned by Dr. Aafia and her family," the statement added, calling the suspect's actions "heinous and wrong."

More on this: Two law enforcement officials earlier told CNN that the man who took hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville appeared to be motivated by a desire to free Siddiqui.

She is serving an 86-year sentence at a federal prison in Fort Worth after being found guilty of seven charges relating to a terror interrogation in Afghanistan. Siddiqui was accused of stealing a US Army soldier’s rifle and firing on members of the American interrogation team, who were not hit. The judge in her US trial ruled that a terrorism enhancement applied to her sentence.

Siddiqui’s appeals are exhausted, according to Elbially, who has petitioned that her client either be pardoned or allowed to serve the remainder of her sentence in her home country of Pakistan. Elbially says she has not been able to speak to Siddiqui since the Texas hostage situation began.