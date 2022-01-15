Police chief: Synagogue is still an active crime scene with bomb technicians on site

Though all hostages are now safe, the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is still an active crime scene, with bomb technicians clearing the site, said Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller at a news conference.

He added that all the hostages were adults, though did not give further information on their ages or identities.

The day-long operation: Police received a 911 call at 10:41 a.m., Miller said. Services at the synagogue were being broadcast online through apps including Facebook and Zoom when the suspect entered and took four people hostage.

Police immediately set up a perimeter around the synagogue, evacuated houses in the area, and called out a regional SWAT team. The FBI was contacted, as well as the ATF and other federal partners.

Authorities negotiated with the suspect "all day," Miller said, adding there was "constant communication with him."

Eventually, the suspect released one hostage, who was not harmed and is now doing well, Miller said.

The hostage rescue team entered the synagogue at about 9 p.m., rescuing the other three hostages. The suspect is dead, Miller confirmed.

Community came together: Miller said the incident was "extremely personal" for him and his colleagues — but that he found hope "in how the community came together."