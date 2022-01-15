US
Live Updates

Hostage situation at Texas synagogue

By Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 5:01 p.m. ET, January 15, 2022
43 min ago

Israel official says he's monitoring the hostage situation in Texas

From CNN's Raja Razek

Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai said in a tweet on Saturday that he is "monitoring closely" the hostage situation unfolding at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, from Israel. 

"Monitoring closely from Israel the hostage situation unfolding at Beth Israel Congregation where the Jewish community gathered for Shabbat services in Colleyville, Texas. Praying for an immediate and safe end," the tweet read. 

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson.

44 min ago

At least 4 hostages are being held at Texas synagogue, official says

From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz

(KTVT)
A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation tells CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz there are believed to be at least four hostages being held at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

A rabbi is believed to be among the four hostages, a law enforcement official told CNN.

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting in the hostage situation, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson.

1 hr 35 min ago

White House is monitoring Texas synagogue hostage situation

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

The White House is monitoring the hostage situation at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue this afternoon, a White House official says. 

As CNN has previously reported, the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson. 

1 hr 36 min ago

FBI assisting in hostage situation at Texas synagogue, according to police

From CNN's Michelle Watson  

(WFAA)
The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson. 

There are no injuries at this time, Nelson said.  

Colleyville police have evacuated the area, according to Nelson. Police are asking people to avoid the area.  

"The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building." Nelson said. There is "no threat to the general public" at this time, Nelson added.  

Any updates officials have will be on Facebook and Twitter via police and the city, Nelson added. 

1 hr 39 min ago

Active SWAT situation underway in Colleyville, Texas

From CNN's Michelle Watson 

Google
There's an active SWAT situation in Colleyville, Texas, according to a series of tweets from the police department.  

 "We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area," the department said.  

"We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media," police said.