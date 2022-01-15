Israel official says he's monitoring the hostage situation in Texas

(WFAA)

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson.

There are no injuries at this time, Nelson said.

Colleyville police have evacuated the area, according to Nelson. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

"The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building." Nelson said. There is "no threat to the general public" at this time, Nelson added.

Any updates officials have will be on Facebook and Twitter via police and the city, Nelson added.