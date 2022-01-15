Israel official says he's monitoring the hostage situation in Texas

Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai said in a tweet on Saturday that he is "monitoring closely" the hostage situation unfolding at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, from Israel.
The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson.