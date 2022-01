The hostage situation at a Texas synagogue continues to unfold, and an FBI crisis negotiator is still in contact with the subject inside, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson.

Police say there are no injuries at this point, no significant updates and still no plans for a news conference soon.

What we know so far: At least four people are being held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to a law enforcement official. A rabbi is believed to be among the hostages.