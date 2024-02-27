US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Michigan primaries

live news

Live

Texas wildfire

live news

Recap

Fulton County Fani Willis case

Wildfires burn northwest of Canadian, TX

Live Updates

The latest on the rapidly growing Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 6:18 p.m. ET, February 27, 2024
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
12 min ago

'Looks like Armageddon': Motel manager in Texas city of Canadian evacuated ahead of fire

From CNN's Sharif Paget

Melanie McQuiddy, the manager of a small boutique motel in Canadian, Texas, told CNN she closed down her business and evacuated town as flames approached.

"It looks like Armageddon. All the trees are covered in white ash," she told CNN over the phone. McQuiddy said she watched the fire burn all night when they were about 10 miles away. 

McQuiddy's daughter, Brooke McQuiddy, said she has friends who got stuck in Canadian after evacuation orders went out.

She said they were told to head over to Canadian High School for shelter.

"They are at the high school football field where multiple residents are together and are literally watching the flames start to take over Canadian," she said.

"It's been rapidly, rapidly moving, " Brooke McQuiddy said right after learning that a friend's home in the outskirts of Canadian had burned down.

Melanie McQuiddy said her home is also on the outskirts of town, and she prays it's still standing. 

As for the motel -- The Last Cowboy's Court -- McQuiddy told CNN it was built in 1948 out of cinderblock with a metal roof. "There's a chance if (the wildfire) moves fast enough, it will burn around us," she said.

30 min ago

Texas governor issues disaster declaration

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties in response to wildfire activity, saying more counties could be added.

“The State of Texas stands ready to provide support to our local partners and deploy all resources needed to protect our fellow Texans and their property. Hot and dry conditions caused by high temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region in the coming days," the governor said in a statement.

Those conditions could mean the wildfires continue to grow larger and more dangerous, Abbott added.

"Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe," he said. "I also want to thank the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their fellow Texans.”

10 min ago

Smokehouse Creek Fire already 5th largest in state history

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Brandon Miller

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, which had scorched at least 250,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon, already ranks as the fifth largest wildfire in Texas history, according to records from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

And it's burned more land than all of the state's fires in 2023 combined, according to information from the forest service.

7 min ago

Several evacuation orders issued as Texas wildfires rage

From CNN's Mary Gilbert and Joe Sutton

An out-of-control wildfire is threatening Texas Panhandle towns and forcing residents to evacuate.

Various evacuations were ordered throughout the day on Tuesday. Here's where they are in effect:

  • Parts of Hemphill and Roberts Counties, including the town of Canadian, Texas, around an hour and a half northeast of Amarillo, Texas. 
  • City officials said that parts of Fritch, Texas, including both Roberts and Hutchinson Counties, are also under an evacuation order.
  • Some residents in Lipscomb County in the Texas Panhandle "near Glazier and the feed yard" have been asked to leave, the Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.
  • Evacuations are in place for the town of Double Diamond, according to Moore County Emergency Management Coordinator Tommy Brooks. There is a fire burning at Lake Meredith, which is in the southern portion of the county, Brooks said.

Millions of people in the south-central US are also under red flag warnings Tuesday as springlike warmth, gusty winds and dry air create dangerous fire weather.

34 min ago

Authorities recommend residents shelter in place in the Texas Panhandle city of Canadian

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Authorities in Hemphill County, Texas, are recommending residents in the city of Canadian shelter in place due to the ongoing wildfire threat. 

"We recommend sheltering in place in Canadian at this time. The high school gym in Canadian will be open soon if anyone is traveling though and needs shelter," the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office has shut down US Route 60 and US Route 83 South — a key route for the city. 

In a post earlier, the county emergency management issued a mandatory evacuation and asked residents to “LEAVE NOW.”

Canadian is more than 100 miles northeast of Amarillo. 

50 min ago

Smokehouse Creek Fire explodes to 200,000 acres

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The largest wildfire burning in the Texas Panhandle has exploded to 200,000 acres Tuesday afternoon, according to the latest update from the Texas A&M Forest Service. 

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, located in Hutchinson County, has been not contained.

“Things are chaotic at the moment," Stinnett City Clerk Kellie Scherer told CNN.

Scherer went on to say she knows of at least one house that has been hit by the fire and that they've had fires before but those haven't had any come through the town "since 1991 or 92." 

Stinnett is located in Hutchinson County and is northeast of Lake Meredith. 

CNN’s Sarah Engel contributed to this report.

51 min ago

At least 4 dangerous wildfires are burning in the Texas Panhandle — scorching more than 240,000 acres

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

A wildfire is seen burning in Lefors, Texas, on Tuesday.
A wildfire is seen burning in Lefors, Texas, on Tuesday. KFDA

There are at least four growing and dangerous wildfires burning across the Texas Panhandle as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.

The fires have sparked evacuation orders for communities in the region.

The four fires have charred more than 240,000 acres.

Here are where the wildfires are and the containment statuses:

Smokehouse Creek Fire:

  • Hutchinson County
  • 200,000 acres
  • 0% contained

Windy Deuce Fire:

  • Moore County
  • 8,000 acres
  • 20% contained

Grape Vine Creek Fire:

  • Gray County
  • 30,000 acres
  • 20% contained

Juliet Pass Fire

  • Armstrong County
  • 2,963 acres
  • 90% contained

NOTE: Some of these fires are crossing over into other counties causing impacts.