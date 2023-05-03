Authorities in Texas are evaluating whether to elevate the charges against accused gunman Francisco Oropesa to make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted, a law enforcement source involved in the investigation tells CNN.

Asked by CNN’s Ed Lavandera about charges at a press conference Tuesday evening, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropesa is charged with five counts of murder for the alleged killing of five people near Cleveland, Texas, on Friday, including a nine-year-old boy.

A source involved in the investigation told CNN that an arrest warrant was issued for Oropesa on Saturday and authorities strategically decided at that time to not accuse him of capital murder, which is a death penalty offense in Texas.

Their rationale was due to the fact authorities did not know if the suspect would be found in the United States or Mexico, the source said. If Oropesa had been apprehended in Mexico, a charge of capital murder could have complicated potential extradition proceedings, as many nations refuse to extradite suspects to the US if they face potential execution.

Now that Oropresa has been located in Texas, the source said prosecutors are determining whether they will elevate the charges against him to a death penalty offense.