6 min ago

Texas murder suspect could face the death penalty, source says

From CNN's Josh Campbell

Authorities in Texas are evaluating whether to elevate the charges against accused gunman Francisco Oropesa to make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted, a law enforcement source involved in the investigation tells CNN. 

Asked by CNN’s Ed Lavandera about charges at a press conference Tuesday evening, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropesa is charged with five counts of murder for the alleged killing of five people near Cleveland, Texas, on Friday, including a nine-year-old boy.

A source involved in the investigation told CNN that an arrest warrant was issued for Oropesa on Saturday and authorities strategically decided at that time to not accuse him of capital murder, which is a death penalty offense in Texas.

Their rationale was due to the fact authorities did not know if the suspect would be found in the United States or Mexico, the source said. If Oropesa had been apprehended in Mexico, a charge of capital murder could have complicated potential extradition proceedings, as many nations refuse to extradite suspects to the US if they face potential execution. 

Now that Oropresa has been located in Texas, the source said prosecutors are determining whether they will elevate the charges against him to a death penalty offense.

14 min ago

Multiple arrests made in connection with Texas massacre

From CNN’s Chris Boyette

Several arrests have been made, including a man accused of fatally shooting five people at a neighbor’s home in Texas last week, according to San Jacinto County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tim Kean.

Kean wouldn’t elaborate who else besides the shooting suspect, Francisco Oropesa, was arrested or why.

The chief deputy said investigators believe they have recovered the alleged murder weapon.

"We may have the weapon but we have to wait for the ballistics," Kean said.

Oropesa’s bond will be set Wednesday morning by a judge, the chief deputy said.

Oropesa was found in a house Tuesday evening, just miles from the home in Cleveland, Texas, where the killings took place, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

"We think we know how he got there, but we have to prove that out," Kean said.

13 min ago

The Texas massacre suspect was found in a closet Tuesday. Here's what we know

From CNN's Ed Lavandera, Josh Campbell and Elizabeth Wolfe

After a dayslong manhunt, accused gunman Francisco Oropesa, a 38-year-old Mexican national, was found Tuesday evening stowed under a pile of laundry in a closet just a few miles from the massacre site after a tip helped lead authorities to him, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Tuesday.

Law enforcement also tracked Oropesa’s partner to the home, which is associated with one of the suspect’s family members, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Wednesday to be read the charges, a source with the San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office told CNN, adding the charges could be upgraded to capital murder – a death penalty offense in Texas. Authorities are still investigating whether he had any help in evading arrest, the San Jacinto County district attorney told CNN.

Oropesa is accused of fatally shooting five people Friday after he was asked to stop firing his rifle outdoors near his neighbor’s home. Wilson Garcia, whose wife and son were killed, and two others had asked Oropesa to shoot on the other side of his property because the gunfire was waking Garcia’s baby, he told CNN. The suspect refused and soon unleashed gunfire into the home where Garcia’s family was gathered, he said.

The victims – all Honduran nationals – have been identified as Garcia’s wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and her son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, 9; Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

Authorities now have 90 days to indict Oropesa, a law enforcement source involved said. Due to his status as a Mexican national, the Mexican consulate will be formally notified of his circumstances on Wednesday, the law enforcement source said.

At least four times since 2009, Oropesa had entered the US unlawfully and been deported, according to an ICE source. An immigration judge first removed him in March 2009 before he was deported again in September 2009, January 2012 and July 2016, the source said.

It’s unclear how long Oropesa had been in the US before last week’s attack.