The situation in Texas and Oklahoma has gone from bad to worse.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has just increased the likelihood for tornadoes, from 30% to 45% in parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

For context: It's been seven years since the Storm Prediction Center raised the risk this high.

The last time it did was during the April 14, 2012 tornado outbreak. That storm produced 153 reported tornadoes.