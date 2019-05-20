Texas and Oklahoma brace for tornadoes and stormsBy Meg Wagner and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Air Force base evacuates some aircraft before the storms roll in
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
Tinker Air Force Base began evacuating some of its aircraft this morning.
The base is about 8 miles southeast of Oklahoma.
A spokesman for the base says any aircraft that can't be housed in hangars on base are being flown to locations outside of the storm's path. At this time it's unclear how many aircraft will be moved.
As Oklahoma braces for storms, today marks sixth anniversary of the deadly Moore tornado
Just after 3:00 p.m. local time on May 20, 2013, a massive tornado decimated Moore, Oklahoma.
It killed 24 people — including nine children —and left a trail of destruction 1.3 miles wide and 17 miles long.
That tornado was rated an EF5 on the Fujita Tornado Scale. Winds were estimated to have been between 261 and 318 mph.
Today's storms also threaten the small town just south of Oklahoma City.
JUST IN: The risk for tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma is now the highest it's been in 7 years
From CNN's Brandon Miller
The situation in Texas and Oklahoma has gone from bad to worse.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has just increased the likelihood for tornadoes, from 30% to 45% in parts of Texas and Oklahoma.
For context: It's been seven years since the Storm Prediction Center raised the risk this high.
The last time it did was during the April 14, 2012 tornado outbreak. That storm produced 153 reported tornadoes.
Hail is already falling in Oklahoma
The worst is still to come with today's storms, but hail is already falling near Lake Carl Blackwell in Oklahoma.
Here's what it looks like:
The National Weather Service wants you to turn on emergency alerts head of the storm
Conditions could change so rapidly with today's severe storms, the National Weather Service is urging people to reactive any emergency alerts they may have turned off.
Here's how:
Flash floods are also a risk today and tomorrow
Parts of Texas and Oklahoma today are dealing with high risk of tornadoes today. Many will also be at a high risk for flash flooding until tomorrow.
Here's the forecast:
More than 2 million people are in a high risk area for tornadoes
From CNN's Dave Hennen
The US's Storm Prediction Center has expanded the area covered in its warnings for severe storms and tornadoes. The growing area is marked as a level 5 — the highest possible level.
The population potentially impacted in the high risk area jumped from 400,000 to more 2 million people, and now includes the Oklahoma City metro area, according to the center's 9 a.m. ET outlook.
For context: The issuance of a high risk is rare by the SPC — usually only once or twice a season. The last high risk was two years ago.
Outside of the high risk area, much of the southern Plains into northern Texas could experience severe storms and a tornado threat. There is also a high risk for flash flooding from parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, where rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches will fall on already saturated ground.