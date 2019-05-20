Texas and Oklahoma brace for tornadoes and stormsBy Meg Wagner and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
The National Weather Service wants you to turn on emergency alerts head of the storm
Conditions could change so rapidly with today's severe storms, the National Weather Service is urging people to reactive any emergency alerts they may have turned off.
Here's how:
Flash floods are also a risk today and tomorrow
Parts of Texas and Oklahoma today are dealing with high risk of tornadoes today. Many will also be at a high risk for flash flooding until tomorrow.
Here's the forecast:
More than 2 million people are in a high risk area for tornadoes
From CNN's Dave Hennen
The US's Storm Prediction Center has expanded the area covered in its warnings for severe storms and tornadoes. The growing area is marked as a level 5 — the highest possible level.
The population potentially impacted in the high risk area jumped from 400,000 to more 2 million people, and now includes the Oklahoma City metro area, according to the center's 9 a.m. ET outlook.
For context: The issuance of a high risk is rare by the SPC — usually only once or twice a season. The last high risk was two years ago.
Outside of the high risk area, much of the southern Plains into northern Texas could experience severe storms and a tornado threat. There is also a high risk for flash flooding from parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, where rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches will fall on already saturated ground.