The 45-year old woman who was killed during an encounter with a Baytown police officer Monday night was not pregnant, police Lt. Steve Dorris said.

A witness' cell phone video showed the woman — identified as Pamela Shantay Turner — yelling at the officer:

"I'm walking! I'm actually walking to my house!" the woman screams at him. She later says the officer is "harassing" her.

The video shows the officer apparently trying to handcuff the woman, but she breaks free. The officer then fires his Taser stun gun, and the woman slowly drops to the ground.

A scuffle ensues. The woman keeps yelling "Why?" but the officer isn't heard answering.

As the officer keeps trying to arrest the woman, she flails her arms and yells, "I'm pregnant!"

The struggle continued, and according to Baytown police, the woman "was able to gain control of the Taser and used it on the officer."

In the video, the woman appears to reach for the officer, who stands back and fires five shots toward her.