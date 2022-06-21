Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested both chambers of the state legislature form special legislative committees in response to the Robb Elementary shooting.

In a June 1 letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, Abbott wrote the state of Texas "must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence." He asked the committees to make recommendations to the state Legislature and the executive branch so "meaningful action" could be taken on:

School safety

Mental health

Social media

Police training

Firearm safety

The hearing Tuesday by the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans will be held as the Texas House committee holds a separate hearing, where Uvalde schools Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo is expected to testify.