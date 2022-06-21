US
Russia's war in Ukraine

Jan. 6 committee hearing

Primary elections

The latest on the Uvalde school massacre investigation

By Dakin Andone, Ray Sanchez and Derrick Hinds, CNN

Updated 10:25 a.m. ET, June 21, 2022
1 min ago

Gov. Abbott asked for special legislative committees earlier this month

From CNN's Rebekah Riess

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested both chambers of the state legislature form special legislative committees in response to the Robb Elementary shooting.

In a June 1 letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, Abbott wrote the state of Texas "must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence." He asked the committees to make recommendations to the state Legislature and the executive branch so "meaningful action" could be taken on:

  • School safety
  • Mental health
  • Social media
  • Police training
  • Firearm safety

The hearing Tuesday by the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans will be held as the Texas House committee holds a separate hearing, where Uvalde schools Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo is expected to testify.

18 min ago

McCraw previously said delayed entry to classroom was the "wrong decision"

In the days after the shooting, Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw said the incident commander made the wrong decision when he chose to not immediately breach the conjoined classrooms where the shooting occurred.

On May 27, as questions began to mount over the police response, McCraw said the classroom was not immediately breached because the commander -- the Uvalde school district's police chief -- believed the scene "had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject."

The commander, McCraw said at the time, believed "there was time to retrieve the keys and wait for a tactical team with the equipment to go ahead and breach the door and take on the subject."

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” McCraw said. “It was the wrong decision. Period. There’s no excuse for that.”

The tactical team eventually entered the room using keys from a janitor.

26 min ago

Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw will testify at a hearing today

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Rosalina Nieves

Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw will testify on the Uvalde School shooting today before the Texas Senate Committee to Protect All Texans, according to the office of Texas Senator Robert Nichols who chairs the committee.

McCraw and his team will display photos and diagrams of the school showing the layout of the classrooms, according to the chair’s office. McCraw could also reference and talk about transcripts, Nichol’s office said. McCraw is also expected to bring in a physical door during his testimony. Details on the door were not provided. 

The hearing will take place inside Texas Senate Chambers this morning.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tweeted the Texas Senate hearings will have the “latest DPS investigations on Uvalde.”

“The Senate believes all testimony should be in the open. The families & the public have a right to know,” Patrick tweeted.