Law enforcement response to Uvalde shooting was "an abject failure," DPS director says

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez grew emotional as he told committee members that he has spent about 20 of the last 28 days at the scene of the school massacre. For the first 14 days, he says, he would leave home at 5:30 a.m. and get back at 1 a.m.

He went to as many viewings as he could.

"I saw seven baby girls and their coffins. And I did this because I wanted to come back and talk to you all, and tell you what I saw and tell you the things that you don't ever want to see in your communities.

"I have heard the most gruesome stories from little kids... from fourth graders and stories that I dare not say at this time. I'd be glad to talk to you all privately about what little kids heard and saw the day."

He recalled families huddled in prayers at a reunification center.

"You all are fixers in this room... That day I couldn't fix anybody," he says.

"I didn't have the courage to put my arm around them and tell them I'm here for you. They didn't want to be talked to by their senator or by their governor or anybody. They wanted to be just alone with their loved ones waiting. As they received the most horrific news that they had ever heard, that any one of us with children or even any rational person would ever want to hear," Gutierrez said, his voice breaking.

"Their silence turned into the most awful screens that you could imagine," he said.