Law enforcement response to Uvalde shooting was "an abject failure," DPS director says

At the top of his remarks before the Texas Senate Committee, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety said there was "compelling evidence" the law enforcement response to the Uvalde shooting was a failure.
Director Steven McCraw noted it had been 28 days since the shooting, and there remains much to be done before the investigation is completed and presented to the district attorney.
"However, we do know this: There's compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we've learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre," McCraw said.
"Three minutes after the subject entered the west building, there was a sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armor to isolate, distract and neutralize the subject. The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children."