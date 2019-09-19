Local emergency offices are asking residents of Harris, Montgomery, Liberty and Chambers Counties to shelter in place in response to the flood emergencies caused by Imelda,

"Do not venture onto any roads in the warned areas. People traveling on area highways need to avoid these areas and change travel plans," the alert said. "If you are trapped in your house due to flooding, call emergency personnel for evacuation rescue"

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston sent out the message on its official Twitter account.