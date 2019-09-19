Serious flooding in Texas
These 4 Texas want residents to shelter in place
Local emergency offices are asking residents of Harris, Montgomery, Liberty and Chambers Counties to shelter in place in response to the flood emergencies caused by Imelda,
"Do not venture onto any roads in the warned areas. People traveling on area highways need to avoid these areas and change travel plans," the alert said. "If you are trapped in your house due to flooding, call emergency personnel for evacuation rescue"
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston sent out the message on its official Twitter account.
No planes are flying in or out of Houston's airport
George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston is at a full ground stop because of the rainfall and severe weather in the area.
Right now, flooding is most serious north and east of Houston, including the city of Beaumont, where police said they've received hundreds of calls for rescues and were begging people not to drive because most roads were flooded.
What it looks like from the window of a flooded Beaumont hotel
Matt Star is staying at the Courtyard Marriott in Beaumont, Texas. He told CNN he was going to get some sleep while there was still power after working the night shift — but he was woken up by hotel staff members.
“A hotel staff member just knocked on my door and told me not to flush the toilet. She also said that the stairway closest to my room at the end of the hall was the least flooded,” he said.
The Coast Guard is helping in the Houston area
The US Coast Guard has deployed representatives to the Emergency Operations centers of Jefferson County, Harris County and the city of Houston in response to Imelda, according to Petty Officer Johanna Strickland, spokesperson for the US Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston.
The Coast Guard also has three shallow water boats along with teams stationed in Orange County. These units were deployed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and more assets are on the way from other units, Strickland told CNN.
The command center for the Houston-Galveston sector is currently receiving calls for assistance and their helicopters are standing by for assistance as needed, Strickland said.
Jefferson County got two feet of rain in half a day
More than 25 inches of rain has fallen in 12 hours in Jefferson County, Texas, according to National Weather Service data. More than 33 inches has fallen there since the rain began on Tuesday.
Some context: Any rainfall totals of more than 30 inches in 24 hours represent a 1 in 500-year rainfall event. It is worth noting that these totals are still less than the region received in Harvey in 2017.
Although the storm rain totals haven't reached Harvey levels, the hourly rate of rainfall is impressive and the reason flash flooding is occurring.
Rainfall rates are reaching as high as 5 to 6 inches per hour in the storm.
Beaumont flooding turned this hotel hallways into a river
Lupe Torres is at the Elegante Hotel in Beaumont, Texas. What once was a hotel hallway is now a flowing river.
Floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda haven't just creeped into the hotel, they're running through it.
Torres said he has moved his car to higher ground, where it will hopefully be safe.
The Houston resident is in Beaumont for work. He said Hurricane Harvey's devastating flooding in the Houston area has wiped all his fear of flooding away.
Texas game wardens are rescuing people in airboats
Water is still rising in Beaumont, Texas, and the Texas Game Wardens are out and about doing their part to help.
They're conducting water rescues in airboats alongside state and local partners.
1,600+ lightning strikes in one hour
Not only is southeast Texas dealing with flooding rainfall but the storms are violent enough to produce over 1,600 lightning strikes in an hour.
"When tropical systems decrease in intensity they usually don't produce as much lightning," says CNN meteorologist Chad Myers.
This morning's thunderstorms aren't what you would expect from a tropical disturbance that should be decreasing in intensity as it continues to move over land.
Imelda could still drop 5 to 10 more inches of rain on Texas
Imelda could still drop 5 to 10 more inches of rain on the Upper Texas Coast region Thursday, bringing three-day totals to as high as 25 to 35 inches in some places.
In Chambers County, which includes Winnie, at least 200 homes were taking on water, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.
In Beaumont, about 80 miles east of Houston, police told people to "shelter in place and seek high ground."
"DO NOT drive a vehicle on BMT (Beaumont) roads. Most access roads are under water," Beaumont police said on Twitter Thursday morning. "Rescue/Evacuation requests are being prioritized. Please only call 911 for life threatening situations."
