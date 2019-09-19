Serious flooding in Texas
Water rescues are happening in Texas
The Chambers County Sheriff has deployed high water rescue vehicles and airboats in response to the heavy rainfall and flooding from Imelda, the agency said in a post on its Facebook page.
The Emergency Operation Center has established a Red Cross Shelter at White Park and a staging area at the East Chambers ISD Dome.
"The community of Winnie is being devastated by rising water," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
They added: "The rescues are being prioritized by the emergent needs of the situation."
In Chambers County, which includes Winnie, at least 200 homes were taking on water, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Thursday
The Facebook post also included two images, including one of an airboat conducting a rescue:
Hotel guests in Beaumont woke up to water in their rooms
It was 4:55 a.m. in Beaumont, Texas when 25-year-old Ryan Perrault woke up. He stepped out of bed; his foot didn't land on carpet it landed in water.
Tropical Depression Imelda is dumping massive amounts of rain, causing widespread and extremely dangerous flooding in the area.
Perrault's first floor room at the Fairfield Inn had water come in from the window air conditioning unit.
"We immediately started picking our things up and knocking on everyone’s doors to try and notify them that we were taking in water," he told CNN.
Outside, he said pretty much everything was flooded and there was no chance of anyone leaving.
"Everyone’s cars are done for and almost completely under water," Perrault said. "And we just lost power so we are currently stuck here until this blows over."
He said he swam out to the truck to try and get as many of his tools as possible before the water ruined everything in it.
They now have no power.
He said staff at the hotel are manually writing down names and room numbers to try and get guests on the flooded first floor evacuated to the second and third floors. He says that 10 people are still waiting for a room.
Flooding is most severe near Houston, Texas
Flooding is most serious in counties just to the north and east of Houston — in places like Chambers and Jefferson counties, and its communities such as Beaumont and Winnie.
Thursday is the third straight day Imelda is deluging the region.
Floodwaters intruded onto Interstate 10 early Thursday near Winnie east of Houston, trapping motorists like Steve Castle.
"I was supposed to be driving back to Houston. I don't think I'm going anywhere soon," Castle told CNN from his truck on the highway.
Here's what it looked like from his car this morning: