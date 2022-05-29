US
21 killed in Texas school massacre

Russia's war in Ukraine

President Biden to visit Uvalde, Texas, as community grieves 21 killed in school shooting

By Aya Elamroussi and Kelly McCleary, CNN

Updated 5:11 a.m. ET, May 29, 2022
3 min ago

Timeline of the Uvalde school shooting, according to officials

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

Steven McCraw, the Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, points to a map of the shooter’s movements during a press conference in front of Robb Elementary School where a deadly shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead, in Uvalde, Texas, on Friday, May 27.
Steven McCraw, the Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, points to a map of the shooter's movements during a press conference in front of Robb Elementary School where a deadly shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead, in Uvalde, Texas, on Friday, May 27. (Matthew Busch for CNN)

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw on Friday gave a detailed timeline of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Here are the key moments he laid out (all times in Central Standard Time):

11:27 a.m.: Video shows that an exterior door to Ross Elementary School that gunman Salvador Ramos entered was propped open by a teacher.

11:28 a.m: Ramos crashes a vehicle into a ditch near the school, gets out and begins firing upon two people who came outside to see the crash near a funeral home. Civilians are not struck by gunfire. The teacher runs to a room to get a phone, returns to the door, and the door remains open. 

11:30 a.m.: The first 911 call is made to Uvalde police reporting a car crash and a man with a gun outside the school.

11:30 a.m.: The US Marshals Service says it received a call from a Uvalde police officer requesting assistance. 

11:31 a.m.: The shooting suspect reaches the last row of cars in the school parking lot and shooting begins outside of the school. Patrol vehicles reach the funeral home, and a patrol car drives by shooter, who is hunkered down by another vehicle.

11:32 a.m.: The suspect fires at the school. 

11:33 a.m.: The suspect enters the school and begins shooting into a classroom. He shot more than 100 rounds.

11:35 a.m.: A total of seven officers are on the scene, and three officers enter the school, later followed by an additional team of three more officers and a sheriff. Two of the initial officers received grazing wounds from the suspect while the classroom door was closed.

11:37 a.m.: Sixteen rounds were fired from 11:37 a.m. to 11:44 a.m.

11:43 a.m.: Robb Elementary announces on Facebook that "Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area."

11:51 a.m.: More officers arrive.

12:03 p.m.: As many as 19 officers are in the school's hallway. 

12:03 p.m.: A girl in room 112 of the school makes a 911 call.

12:10 p.m.: A 911 call is received from the same girl in room 112, reporting multiple people are dead.

12:13 p.m.: The girl makes another 911 call.

12:15 p.m.: A Border Patrol tactical unit team arrives on scene.

12:16 p.m.: The same girl makes another 911 call, reporting there were “eight to nine students alive."

12:17 p.m.: Robb Elementary announces on Facebook: "There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status."

12:19 p.m.: A different 911 call is received from a caller in room 111, but the caller hung up after another student told them to.

12:21 p.m.: Suspect fires again.

12:21 p.m.: Another 911 call is received, and three shots fired are heard. 

12:21 p.m.: Officers move down the hallway.

12:36 p.m.: There is a 911 call that lasts 21 seconds, with a student saying, "he shot the door." 

12:43 and 12:47 p.m.: 911 caller says, "Please send police now." 

12:46 p.m.: 911 caller can hear police next door.

12:50 p.m.: Shots are heard being fired over the 911 call.

12:50 p.m.: Law enforcement breach door using keys from janitor and kill suspect. 

12:51 p.m.: On 911 call, it sounds like officers are moving children out of the room.

1 min ago

These are the 21 victims of the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Authorities and families of the victims have released the names of the 19 students and two teachers killed in Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo,10, put a smile on everyone’s face, her cousin, Austin Ayala, told the Washington Post, adding that her family is devastated.

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares,10, was full of love and full of life, her father Jacinto Cazares told reporters. “She would do anything for anybody. And to me, she's a little firecracker, man.”

Makenna Lee Elrod,10, loved to play softball, do gymnastics and spend time with her family. “Her smile would light up a room,” Allison McCullough, Makenna’s aunt, told ABC News. McCullough described her niece as a natural leader who loved school and was “a light to all who knew her.”

Jose Flores Jr.,10, was one of the victims, his father Jose Flores Sr. told CNN. Flores said his son was in the fourth grade and loved baseball and video games. “He was always full of energy,” Flores said. “Ready to play till the night.” Flores also described his son as an amazing kid and big brother to his two siblings. 

Eliana "Ellie" Garcia9, was among those killed, her family told KHOU. Rogelio Lugo and Nelda Lugo, Eliana’s grandparents, told the Los Angeles Times she loved the movie “Encanto,” cheerleading and basketball, and dreamed of becoming a teacher.

Irma Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher, has been identified as a victim and confirmed through a GoFundMe page. A wife and mother to four children, she was "Sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality," the page said, adding, "She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero." Her husband, Joe Garcia, died two days after the shooting, according to family members.

Uziyah Garcia, 10, has been identified as one of the victims, his family confirmed to CNN. He was in fourth grade, his aunt Nikki Cross told CNN. His uncle, Mitch Renfro, described Uziyah as a “great kid. Full of life. Loved anything with wheels, and video games.” He leaves behind two sisters. 

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was identified by her father as one of the children killed. Angel Garza posted to Facebook early Wednesday: "My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me," said the father.

Jayce Luevanos,10, has been identified as one of the victims by CNN through a GoFundMe site set up to raise funds for funeral expenses and family needs. Jayce's grandfather, Carmelo Quiroz, told USA Today, the Jayce and his mother lived with him. He said the 10-year-old was happy and loved. "He was our baby," Quiroz said.

Xavier Lopez, 10, was identified as one of the victims, his mother Felicha Martinez confirmed to the Washington Post. “He was funny, never serious and his smile,” Martinez told the paper. 

Tess Marie Mata, 10, has been identified as one of the victims, her sister told the Washington Post. The fourth-grader loved TikTok dances, Ariana Grande and the Houston Astros, and was saving money so that the whole family could go to Disney World, her sister said.

Maranda Mathis, 11, was identified as one of the victims, according to Uvalde's website. Leslie Ruiz, who identified herself as a friend of Mathis' mother, told The Washington Post that Mathis was a bright girl who was fun and spunky. She said that Maranda's best friend was her brother, and he was also at Robb Elementary when the shooting happened.

Eva Mireles, another fourth-grade teacher, was among those killed, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, told CNN. She had been an educator for 17 years and in her off time enjoyed running, hiking, biking and spending time with her family, according to her profile on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District website.

Alithia Ramirez, 10, was in fourth grade and loved to draw, her father, Ryan Ramirez, told CNN affiliate KSAT. He said she wanted to be an artist.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was 10 years old, family members told CNN affiliate KHOU-TV. Her family told the news station that she was in the same classroom as her cousin Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, who was also killed in the shooting.

Maite Rodriguez,10, dreamed of becoming a marine biologist and had her heart set on attending Texas A&M in Corpus Christi, said her mother, Ana Rodriguez, on Facebook. Maite was "sweet, charismatic, loving, caring, loyal, free, ambitious, funny, silly, goal driven" and her best friend, she said. Ana Rodriguez wrote that her daughter loved animals and photography and learned to sew on her own by watching YouTube videos.

Lexi Rubio, 10, has been identified by her parents as one of the victims. Felix and Kimberly Rubio celebrated their daughter making the All-A honor roll and getting a good citizen award at Robb Elementary on Tuesday, shortly before the shooting. In a text message to CNN, Felix and Kimberly Rubio said, “She was kind, sweet, and appreciated life. She was going to be an all-star in softball and had a bright future whether it’s sports or academic. Please let the world know we miss our baby.”

Layla Salazar, 11, has been identified as one of the victims of Tuesday’s shooting. Layla was an active child who loved to run, film TikTok videos and dance, her family told CNN. She also loved to swim in the river with her two big brothers.

Jailah Nicole Silguero,10, enjoyed dancing and making TikTok videos, her mother Veronica Luevanos told CNN network partner, Univision. Jailah did not want to go to school Tuesday morning and asked to stay home, but Luevanos said she told her no.

Eliahana “Elijah” Cruz Torres, 10, has been identified as one of the victims, her aunt Leandra Vera told CNN. “Our baby gained her wings,” Vera said.

Rojelio Torres,10, was also killed in the shooting, his aunt Precious Perez told CNN affiliate KSAT. The family waited nearly 12 hours to find out if her nephew was one of the victims, Perez said. "We are devastated and heartbroken," she said. "Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten." In a Facebook post, Torres' mother Evadulia Orta posted a photo of her son and wrote "RIP to my son Rojelio Torres we love you and miss you."

22 min ago

Parents: What are your elementary school children feeling and asking you about the Texas school shooting?

As a parent, it can be gut-wrenching to discuss violence happening across the country with your kids, and even harder when the violence is happening in our schools. In the wake of the Texas school shooting, what questions are your school-aged children asking and how are they feeling?

Please call in with your child and leave us a voicemail at (404) 618-1992 to let us know your thoughts and what you are discussing with your children.

Each voicemail can be three minutes in length. All or part of your call may be used by CNN on television and/or digital as part of our coverage.

Please include your name, contact information and where you're calling from. By calling in with your child, you are representing that you have authority to consent for your child's voice and statements to be used by CNN on television and/or digital and are agreeing to such use.

Thank you for weighing in with your important perspective.