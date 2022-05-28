US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

21 killed in Texas school massacre

By Aya Elamroussi and Seán Federico-O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 4:36 AM ET, Sat May 28, 2022
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
16 min ago

Parents: What are your elementary school children feeling and asking you about the Texas school shooting?

As a parent, it can be gut-wrenching to discuss violence happening across the country with your kids, and even harder when the violence is happening in our schools. In the wake of the Texas school shooting, what questions are your school-aged children asking and how are they feeling?

Please call in with your child and leave us a voicemail at (404) 618-1992 to let us know your thoughts and what you are discussing with your children.

Each voicemail can be three minutes in length. All or part of your call may be used by CNN on television and/or digital as part of our coverage.

Please include your name, contact information and where you're calling from. By calling in with your child, you are representing that you have authority to consent for your child's voice and statements to be used by CNN on television and/or digital and are agreeing to such use.

Thank you for weighing in with your important perspective.

5 min ago

Here's the latest you need to know about the investigation into the Uvalde school mass shooting

Authorities are under scrutiny over the conflicting information as well as the timeline provided for law enforcement's response to Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The most troubling issue has been the delay between when the gunman entered Robb Elementary School, soon followed by police officers, and when law enforcement confronted and shot the 18-year-old shooter. By then, the gunman had barricaded inside two adjoining classrooms with students and teachers.

Here are the latest details:

No confrontation with police: The gunman was not confronted by police before he entered the school, a Texas law enforcement official said Thursday, contradicting earlier comments from authorities and raising further questions about the police response to the massacre. A Texas Department of Public Safety representative on Wednesday said a school resource officer had "engaged" with the suspect before he went into the school.

More than an hour had passed between the first 911 call and when the shooter was killed: Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Friday the first Uvalde police officers entered the school roughly two minutes after the gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos. While the shooter was inside two adjoining classrooms, a group of 19 officers stood outside in the hallway on instructions from the school district police chief, McCraw said. He added that the chief believed the “active shooter” situation was over and had become a “barricaded subject.” About 80 minutes after the shooter began his killing spree inside the school, a US Border Patrol officer shot and killed the shooter.

Parents are calling for accountability over the delayed response: Alfred Garza said he was outside the school as the shooting unfolded during which his daughter 10-year-old daughter, Amerie Jo, was killed. He said he’s in "disbelief” after learning that officers were in the school for more than an hour before they killed the shooter. “Somehow, someway, someone needs to answer for what was done," Garza said. “Somebody has to be held accountable. Somebody was wrong.” Other parents begged police officers to go into the school, but they didn’t budge. Officers held parents behind yellow police tape, refusing to let them enter, several videos show.

"It was the wrong decision": McCraw declined to say whether the Uvalde School District police chief who made the call for officers not to confront the shooter was on the scene during the shooting. "From the benefit of hindsight where I'm sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” he said of the call. "It was the wrong decision. Period."

Texas governor declines to say whether the police chief should be fired: “As far as his employment status is concerned, that’s something that is beyond my control and I have no knowledge about,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday. Police chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo served as the incident commander and the person who made the decision for officers to wait and not breach the classroom where the gunman was located. Demanding a full accounting of what happened during the shooting, Abbott said, “Every act of all of those officials will be known and identified and explained to the public.”

Shooter hid in a classroom closet: While the shooter was barricaded inside of the classrooms, he hid in a closet and apparently waited for officers to go inside the room. He then proceeded to kick open the closet door and fired at the US Border Patrol agents when they entered the room, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. One agent was holding a shield followed by at least two others who engaged the shooter, according to a US Customs and Border Protection official.

27 min ago

These are the victims of the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Authorities and families of the victims have released the names of the 19 students and two teachers killed in Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo10, put a smile on everyone’s face, her cousin, Austin Ayala, told the Washington Post, adding that her family is devastated.

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares,10, was full of love and full of life, her father Jacinto Cazares told reporters. “She would do anything for anybody. And to me, she's a little firecracker, man.”

Makenna Lee Elrod10, loved to play softball, do gymnastics and spend time with her family. “Her smile would light up a room,” Allison McCullough, Makenna’s aunt, told ABC News. McCullough described her niece as a natural leader who loved school and was “a light to all who knew her.”

Jose Flores Jr., 10, was one of the victims, his father Jose Flores Sr. told CNN. Flores said his son was in the fourth grade and loved baseball and video games. “He was always full of energy,” Flores said. “Ready to play till the night.” Flores also described his son as an amazing kid and big brother to his two siblings. 

Eliana "Ellie" Garcia9, was among those killed, her family told KHOU. Rogelio Lugo and Nelda Lugo, Eliana’s grandparents, told the Los Angeles Times she loved the movie “Encanto,” cheerleading and basketball, and dreamed of becoming a teacher.

Irma Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher, has been identified as a victim and confirmed through a GoFundMe page. A wife and mother to four children, she was "Sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality," the page said, adding, "She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero." Her husband, Joe Garcia, died two days after the shooting, according to family members.

Uziyah Garcia, 10, has been identified as one of the victims, his family confirmed to CNN. He was in fourth grade, his aunt Nikki Cross told CNN. His uncle, Mitch Renfro, described Uziyah as a “great kid. Full of life. Loved anything with wheels, and video games.” He leaves behind two sisters. 

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was identified by her father as one of the children killed. Angel Garza posted to Facebook early Wednesday: "My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me," said the father.

Jayce Luevanos, 10, has been identified as one of the victims by CNN through a GoFundMe site set up to raise funds for funeral expenses and family needs. Jayce's grandfather, Carmelo Quiroz, told USA Today, the Jayce and his mother lived with him. He said the 10-year-old was happy and loved. "He was our baby," Quiroz said.

Xavier Lopez, 10, was identified as one of the victims, his mother Felicha Martinez confirmed to the Washington Post. “He was funny, never serious and his smile,” Martinez told the paper. 

Tess Marie Mata, 10, has been identified as one of the victims, her sister told the Washington Post. The fourth-grader loved TikTok dances, Ariana Grande and the Houston Astros, and was saving money so that the whole family could go to Disney World, her sister said.

Maranda Mathis, 11, was identified as one of the victims, according to Uvalde's website. Leslie Ruiz, who identified herself as a friend of Mathis' mother, told The Washington Post that Mathis was a bright girl who was fun and spunky. She said that Maranda's best friend was her brother, and he was also at Robb Elementary when the shooting happened.

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher, was among those killed, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, told CNN. She had been an educator for 17 years and in her off time enjoyed running, hiking, biking and spending time with her family, according to her profile on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District website.

Alithia Ramirez, 10, was in fourth grade and loved to draw, her father, Ryan Ramirez, told CNN affiliate KSAT. He said she wanted to be an artist.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was 10 years old, family members told CNN affiliate KHOU-TV. Her family told the news station that she was in the same classroom as her cousin Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, who was also killed in the shooting.

Maite Rodriguez, 10, dreamed of becoming a marine biologist and had her heart set on attending Texas A&M in Corpus Christi, said her mother, Ana Rodriguez, on Facebook. Maite was "sweet, charismatic, loving, caring, loyal, free, ambitious, funny, silly, goal driven" and her best friend, she said. Ana Rodriguez wrote that her daughter loved animals and photography and learned to sew on her own by watching YouTube videos.

Lexi Rubio, 10, has been identified by her parents as one of the victims. Felix and Kimberly Rubio celebrated their daughter making the All-A honor roll and getting a good citizen award at Robb Elementary on Tuesday, shortly before the shooting. In a text message to CNN, Felix and Kimberly Rubio said, “She was kind, sweet, and appreciated life. She was going to be an all-star in softball and had a bright future whether it’s sports or academic. Please let the world know we miss our baby.”

Layla Salazar, 11, has been identified as one of the victims of Tuesday’s shooting. Layla was an active child who loved to run, film TikTok videos and dance, her family told CNN. She also loved to swim in the river with her two big brothers.

Jailah Nicole Silguero10, enjoyed dancing and making TikTok videos, her mother Veronica Luevanos told CNN network partner, Univision. Jailah did not want to go to school Tuesday morning and asked to stay home, but Luevanos said she told her no.

Eliahana “Elijah” Cruz Torres, 10, has been identified as one of the victims, her aunt Leandra Vera told CNN. “Our baby gained her wings,” Vera said.

Rojelio Torres, 10, was also killed in the shooting, his aunt Precious Perez told CNN affiliate KSAT. The family waited nearly 12 hours to find out if her nephew was one of the victims, Perez said. "We are devastated and heartbroken," she said. "Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten." In a Facebook post, Torres' mother Evadulia Orta posted a photo of her son and wrote "RIP to my son Rojelio Torres we love you and miss you."

28 min ago

San Francisco Giants manager: "I don't plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country"

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters ahead of his team's Friday game against the Cincinnati Reds that he intends to forgo the pregame US national anthem moving forward.

Speaking in the dugout of the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kapler said, "I don't plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country."

The 2021 National League Manager of the Year's comments were accompanied by a written statement on his website sharing his thoughts after 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by a lone, 18-year-old gunman.

Read more about Kapler's remarks here:

San Francisco Giants manager: 'I don't plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country'
RELATED

San Francisco Giants manager: 'I don't plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country'

23 min ago

Uvalde shooter threatened school shootings on social media app Yubo in weeks leading up to massacre, users say

From CNN's Daniel A. Medina, Isabelle Chapman, Jeff Winter and Casey Tolan

Salvador Ramos told girls he would rape them, showed off a rifle he bought, and threatened to shoot up schools in livestreams on the social media app Yubo, according to several users who witnessed the threats in recent weeks. 

But those users —all teens — told CNN that they didn’t take him seriously until they saw the news that 18-year-old Ramos had gunned down 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week.  

Three users said they witnessed Ramos threaten to commit sexual violence or carry out school shootings on Yubo, an app that is used by tens of millions of young people around the world.  

The users all said they reported Ramos’ account to Yubo over the threats. But it appeared, they said, that Ramos was able to maintain a presence on the platform. CNN reviewed one Yubo direct message in which Ramos allegedly sent a user the $2,000 receipt for his online gun purchase from a Georgia-based firearm manufacturer.

“Guns are boring,” the user responded. “No,” Ramos apparently replied. 

In a statement to CNN, a Yubo spokesperson said “we are deeply saddened by this unspeakable loss and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.” Yubo takes user safety seriously and is “investigating an account that has since been banned from the platform,” the spokesperson said, but declined to release any specific information about Ramos’ account. 

Use of Yubo skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, as teens trapped indoors turned to the app for a semblance of in-person interactions. The company says it has 60 million users around the world — 99% of whom are 25 and younger — and has trumpeted safety features including “second-by-second” monitoring of livestreams using artificial intelligence and human moderators.  

Despite those safety features, the users who spoke to CNN said Ramos made personal and graphic threats. During one livestream, Amanda Robbins, 19, said Ramos verbally threatened to break down her door and rape and murder her after she rebuffed his sexual advances. She said she witnessed Ramos threaten other girls with similar “acts of sexual assault and violence.” 

Robbins, who said she lives in California and only ever interacted with Ramos online, told CNN she reported him to Yubo several times and blocked his account, but continued seeing him in livestreams making lewd comments. 

"[Yubo] said if you see any behavior that's not okay, they said to report it. But they've done nothing," Robbins said. “That kid was allowed to be online and say this.”

Robbins and other users said they didn’t take Ramos’ comments seriously because troll-like behavior was commonplace on Yubo.  

Hannah, an 18-year-old Yubo user from Ontario, Canada, said she reported Ramos to Yubo in early April after he threatened to shoot up her school and rape and kill her and her mother during one livestream session. Hannah said Ramos was allowed back on the platform after a temporary ban.  

Hannah, who requested CNN withhold her last name to protect her privacy, said Ramos’ behavior turned increasingly brazen in the last week. In one livestream, she said, Ramos briefly turned his webcam to show a gun on his bed. 

The users said they didn’t make recordings of Ramos’ threats during the livestreams.

Yubo’s community guidelines tell users not to “threaten or intimidate” others, and ban harassment and bullying. Content that “promotes violence such as violent acts, guns, knives, or other weapons” is also banned. 

Just a week before the Uvalde attack, Yubo announced an expanded age verification process that involves users taking a photo of themselves and the app using artificial intelligence to estimate their age. The platform only allows people 13 and older to sign up, and doesn’t allow users 18 and older to interact with those under 18.

Yubo, which is based in Paris, has attracted controversy since it launched in 2015 under the name Yellow, with some local law enforcement officials warning about the possibility of abuse. Police have arrested men in KentuckyNew Jersey and Florida who allegedly used Yubo to meet or exchange sexually explicit messages with kids. Last month, Indiana police investigating the 2017 murder of two teenage girls said they were seeking information about a Yubo user who had solicited nude photos of underage girls on other social media platforms.   

Ramos' disturbing social media interactions didn't only take place on Yubo. One user, a girl from Germany who met Ramos on Yubo, said she had some troubling interactions with him via text and FaceTime. The 15-year-old said she received text messages from him shortly after he shot his grandmother and before his assault at the elementary school, as CNN previously reported. 

The girl said she thought any violent or strange comments Ramos made were in jest.  

But after the shooting, she said, "I added everything up and it made sense now... I was just too dumb to notice all the signals he was giving.” 

29 min ago

A timeline of what occurred in the months prior to the Uvalde school massacre 

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid, Christina Maxouris and Melissa Gray

As a broken community tries to make sense of a massacre that took the lives of 19 young children and two teachers, authorities have offered shifting timelines of what happened inside the Uvalde, Texas, school.

On Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw laid out the most detailed breakdown the public has received to date about the horror that unfolded in Robb Elementary School on May 24 — and attempted to offer some answers about the way authorities responded.

Among the details we know now are: that a school officer drove right past the shooter — 18-year-old Salvador Ramos — while Ramos fired at the school; that as many as 19 officers were inside the school more than 45 minutes before the suspect was killed; that the school district police chief decided not to breach the classroom where the shooter was; and that a young girl from the class called 911 several times asking for police while authorities were right outside.

CNN created a timeline of events with information provided by McCraw, social media posts and other reporting that offers a look into what came before the shooting:

  • In September 2021, the shooter asked his sister to help him buy a gun and she "flatly refused," McCraw said.
  • The shooter was in a group chat on Instagram and in it, there was a February 28 discussion of the suspect being a "school shooter," McCraw said.
  • On March 1, the shooter had an Instagram chat with several others in which he discussed buying a gun, McCraw said. Two days later, there was another group chat in which someone said, "word on the street" was that the suspect was buying a gun. The shooter replied, "just bought something rn."
  • On March 14, the shooter wrote in an Instagram post, "10 more days." Another user replied, "'are you going to shoot up a school or something?' The shooter replied, 'no and stop asking dumb questions and you'll see,'" McCraw said.
  • On May 17 and May 20, the shooter legally purchased two AR platform rifles at a local federal firearms licensee, said Texas state Sen. John Whitmire, who received a briefing from law enforcement.
  • The shooter also purchased 375 rounds of ammunition on May 18, Whitmire said, citing law enforcement.
  • State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the purchases were made for the suspect's 18th birthday.
  • Before going to the school and committing a massacre on Tuesday, the shooter sent a series of chilling text messages to a girl he met online, according to screenshots reviewed by CNN and an interview with the girl.
  • The teen girl, who lives in Germany, said she began chatting with the shooter on a social media app earlier this month. The shooter told her that on Monday, he received a package of ammunition, she said.
  • On Tuesday morning, Ramos called her and told her he loved her, she said.
  • He complained about his grandmother being on the phone with AT&T about "my phone."
  • "It's annoying," he texted.
  • Six minutes later, at 11:21 a.m. local time, he texted: "I just shot my grandma in her head."
  • Seconds later, he said, "Ima go shoot up a(n) elementary school rn (right now)."

Read a minute-by-minute breakdown into the attack — and how authorities responded to it here.

32 min ago

What we know about the Uvalde school police chief who decided not to send officers inside the classroom

From CNN's Curt Devine

The law enforcement official who made the decision not to breach the Uvalde elementary school classroom where a gunman was shooting children and teachers was the school district police chief, officials said Friday.

Col. Steven McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety director, didn't mention the official's name at a news conference Friday, but said the official made the "wrong decision" to not engage the gunman sooner.

The Uvalde School District police chief is Pedro "Pete" Arredondo.

"A decision was made that this was a barricaded subject situation," McCraw said of the incident commander's "thought process" at the time.

At the same time, children inside Robb Elementary School classrooms 111 and 112 in Uvalde repeatedly called 911 and pleaded for help, he said. They were in the middle of the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

"From the benefit of hindsight where I'm sitting now, of course it was not the right decision," McCraw said of the supervisor's call not to confront the shooter. "It was the wrong decision. Period. There's no excuse for that."

Pressed by reporters whether Arredondo was on the scene during the shooting, McCraw declined to comment.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday he is demanding a full accounting of what happened during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, but said he had no say in whether the school district's police chief should be fired.

"As far as his employment status is concerned, that's something that is beyond my control and I have no knowledge about," said Abbott. "Every act of all of those officials will be known and identified and explained to the public.

The official has not spoken about the shooting publicly since two very brief press statements on the day of the tragedy. CNN attempted to reach Arredondo at his home on Friday, but there was no response.

Here's what we know about the officer:

  • Arredondo is identified on the Uvalde school district website as the police chief and was introduced as the police chief at news conferences on Tuesday in the hours following the shooting at Robb Elementary.
  • At the news conferences, Arredondo stated the gunman was deceased, but provided little other information on the massacre, citing an "active investigation" and taking no questions from those gathered.
  • Arredondo has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, according to the school district, and was recently elected to a seat on Uvalde's city council.
  • A board of trustees for the school district approved Arredondo to head the department in 2020. The district's superintendent, Hal Harrell, said in a Facebook post at the time the board was "confident with our selection and impressed with his experience, knowledge, and community involvement."
  • Arredondo told the Uvalde Leader-News after his appointment he was happy to return to work in his hometown and he wanted to emphasize education and training at the police department. "We can never have enough training," he told the newspaper.
  • In March, Arredondo posted on Facebook his department was hosting an "Active Shooter Training" at Uvalde High School in an effort to prepare local law enforcement to respond to "any situation that may arise." A flyer for the event he posted stated topics covered would include priorities for school-based law enforcement and how to "Stop the Killing."
  • Arredondo previously served as a captain at a school district police department in Laredo, Texas, and in multiple roles at the Uvalde Police Department.

Read more here.