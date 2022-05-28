Texas man drove more than 7 hours from his home to cheer up kids in Uvalde with toys

Patrick Johnson traveled to Uvalde to hand out toys. (Alaa Elassar/CNN)

Patrick Johnson stands in Uvalde’s town square, hidden under a tree's merciful shade as the sun beams down on the city. Little children approach him shyly, drawn to his table covered with toys.

Johnson, 58, is one of the many people who have traveled a long way to be here with the Uvalde community as it struggles to comprehend how an 18-year-old shooter killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary on Tuesday.

Johnson said he was eating lunch at a restaurant when he found out about the school shooting through a social media post.

“I immediately broke down and weeped,” the father of four told CNN. “I’m not even from this community, but I’m hurting. It makes you think about your own kids. It makes you realize it could’ve been you, mourning your children.”

So Johnson chose to take action. The day after the shooting, he drove more than 7 hours to Uvalde from his hometown of Harleton, Texas. His first stop was a Walmart, where he packed his trunk full of children’s toys before heading to the town square.

“There’s a lot of ways to be a blessing to people,” he said. “Whenever something like this happens, I do my research and contact local law enforcement and ask 'what I can do?' What does your community need right now?”

For the past three days, Johnson has set up a table covered in children’s toys — from stuffed animals and miniature trucks to frisbees and soccer balls. Every time his table empties, he heads back to Walmart and restocks before returning to his spot.

“When you lose something, especially as a child, you need something else to hold onto,” he said. "It brings joy to the kids, so it brings joy to me."

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. I was giving out toys, and a little girl wanted a big white puppy I had; she just lit up. I told her I’d race her for the toy, and I let her win. She got the toy puppy and the way she held onto it … She hugged me and said thank you and how she was so happy. That’s why I’m here. It was a real tearjerker.”

This isn’t Johnson’s first time traveling to be with a community in mourning because of a shooting. Following the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting and the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting, both which also occurred in Texas, Johnson immediately got in his car and made his way there.

But Johnson — and all the communities who have been affected by these shootings — are exhausted, he said, and ready for something to change.

“We keep saying it, thoughts and prayers isn’t enough. People need more than prayers,” Johnson said. “If I’m hungry, and you come up to me and say 'I’m going to pray for you,' I’m going to look at you crazy. Give me a chicken leg or a burger or something. It’s common sense. It’s getting to a point where we’re sick of this and we have to do something about it.��

Johnson said Uvalde reminds him of his own tight-knit community.

“Especially in Texas, we don’t wait on the government to get things done, we help our own people. There’s strength in numbers. The community will heal. It won’t be easy,” he said.

The key thing, Johnson added, is keeping the help going and not abandoning the Uvalde community once the dead are buried and the news moves on.

“When you lose a loved one, you go to a funeral and you offer flowers. But at some point, those flowers wither. When the flowers have withered, these people will still need help. We need to be there for Uvalde long-term.”