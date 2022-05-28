Vice President Harris calls for assault weapons ban

Vice President Kamala Harris called for an assault weapons ban in remarks on Saturday following back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, telling reporters that “everybody's got to stand up and agree that this should not be happening in our country, and that we should have the courage to do something about it.”
“On the issue of gun violence, I will say, as I've said countless times, we are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like. You know, we're not looking for a vaccine,” Harris told reporters in Buffalo. “We know what works on this. It includes, let's have an assault weapons ban. You know what an assault weapon is. You know how an assault weapon was designed. It was designed for a specific purpose, to kill a lot of human beings quickly. An assault weapon is a weapon of war with no place, no place in a civil society.”
The Vice President, who also took the opportunity to call for enhanced background checks for firearm purchases, noted that to date, there have been more than 200 mass shootings in the country, despite being “barely halfway through the year.”
“What's happened just, with those babies and the teachers being killed in Texas, the funerals haven't even really begun in terms of mourning that loss,” she said. “We're looking, at on the heels of Atlanta just a year ago, Orlando, the Tree of Life — we have to agree that if we are to be strong as a nation, we must stand strong, identifying our diversity as our unity, and that anyone who is trying to break that down, it's hurting us as a country and as individuals who should identify as one, as a country as Americans.”
Harris also noted that President Joe Biden is heading to Texas tomorrow.
“[He will] be with the families who have lost their babies at a school. We have to, everybody's got to stand up and agree that this should not be happening in our country, and that we should have the courage to do something about it,” Harris added.
She did not respond to a shouted question on if Biden would pursue an executive order if Congress failed to pass meaningful gun reform.