Gunman's mother and grandfather express confusion and remorse over the shooting

The mother of Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos said she was in shock and asked for forgiveness after her son shot and killed 21 people at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

"I have no words, I have no words to say, I don't know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don't judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me," Adriana Martinez told CNN affiliate Televisa.

Martinez described Ramos as "quiet."

"He was very quiet. He was himself. He didn't bother anyone — he didn't do anything to anyone," she told Televisa.

His grandfather told CNN on Thursday that he knows many of the families affected by the massacre.

“Some of them are my friends, and I’m going to have to face them some day,” Rolando Reyes said.

Reyes’ wife was the first victim that day, shot in the face at their home before Ramos drove to Robb Elementary School and killed 21 people.

A bullet pierced the jaw and upper cheek of his wife, Reyes said, and she will need significant reconstructive surgery at a hospital in San Antonio.

The shooter’s grandmother “did everything for him,” Reyes said, including cooking and picking him up from late work shifts at a fast-food restaurant, and he does not understand why the 18-year-old would lash out at her.

Reyes is the father of Ramos’ mother, who has been crying so much since the shooting that one of her eyes is almost swollen shut, he said.