Catch up on the latest details about Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School

Questions remain over the police response to Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as investigators are "still grabbing a lot of information" about what happened, according to one official.
"We're going to find out. With all the different agencies that are involved, we're working every angle that's available. We won't stop until we get all the answers that we possibly can," Victor Escalon, South Texas regional director for the Department of Public Safety, told reporters Thursday.
Here are the latest developments:
- Husband of slain teacher dies two days after shooting, family says: The husband of Irma Garcia, one of the teachers killed in the shooting, has died, according to a GoFundMe post and a Twitter post from Garcia’s nephew. Joe Garcia “has tragically passed away this morning (5/26/2022) as a result of a medical emergency. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” the GoFundMe post from Irma Garcia’s cousin said. Irma Garcia’s nephew wrote on Twitter, “Lord god please on our family, my tias husband passed away this morning due to a heart attack at home he’s with his wife now.”
- Student's father pleaded with officers for gun and vest to save children: Victor Luna, a parent of a student at Robb Elementary School, said he pleaded with officers to give him their gear so he could go inside as the shooting was happening. “I told one of the officers myself, if they didn’t want to go in there, let me borrow his gun and a vest, and I’ll go in there myself to handle it, and they told me ‘no,’” he told CNN, adding that he wanted the officers to “go in and get rid of that man, that shooter.” Luna told CNN that he saw some officers going in and out of the building, but he wanted to see more. His son Jayden survived Tuesday's mass shooting, he said, and he also had grandchildren in the school.
- 6 people remain hospitalized, officials say: The conditions of six hospitalized victims have remained the same, according to hospital officials. A 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman — whom police have identified to CNN as the grandmother of the gunman — remain in serious condition, according to University Health in San Antonio. Two other children hospitalized were both listed in good condition as of Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Brooke Army Medical Center told CNN that the two adult patients in their care are both listed in serious condition.
- Governor cancels NRA appearance in Houston, will be in Uvalde Friday: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — who was scheduled to speak Friday at the first day of the National Rifle Association's annual meeting — is canceling his in-person appearance to attend a press conference on the school shooting in Uvalde. The governor will instead address the convention through prerecorded video, according to a spokesperson.
- President will visit Uvalde on Sunday; Duchess Meghan visited Thursday: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde on Sunday to meet with families who lost loved ones as well as to meet with other community members and religious leaders, the White House announced. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited Uvalde on Thursday “in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief,” a spokesperson for the Duchess told CNN.
