"I was misled": Texas governor says he's "livid" about receiving inaccurate information regarding shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a news conference with state agencies and local officials at Uvalde High School, on Friday. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was "misled" about certain information that he was given by law enforcement officials leading the investigation into the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

"I was misled. I am livid about what happened. I was on this very stage two days ago, and I was telling the public information that had been told to me in a room just a few yards behind where we're located right now. I wrote down hand notes in detail about what everybody in that room told me in sequential order about what happened. And when I came out here on this stage and told the public what happened, it was a recitation of what people in that room told me — whether it be law enforcement officials or non-law enforcement officials, whatever the case may be," Abbott said during a news conference Friday in Uvalde.

"And as everybody has learned, the information that I was given turned out in part to be inaccurate. And I'm absolutely livid about that," he said.

He said he expects authorities leading the investigation to "get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty" about the shooting.

More background: During a Friday news conference, Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw said the school district on-scene commander's decision to not have officers immediately try to breach the classroom and confront the gunman was "wrong." The Texas official said the commander at the time believed that the situation had "transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject."

While officers waited outside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, children inside the room repeatedly called 911 and pleaded for help, he said.

The damning revelation explained the lengthy wait between when officers first arrived to the school at 11:44 a.m. local time and when a tactical team finally entered the room and killed the gunman at 12:50 p.m. local time. The tactical team was able to enter using keys from a janitor, McCraw said.