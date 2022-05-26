US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN

21 killed in Texas school massacre

By Travis Caldwell, Seán Federico-O'Murchú, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:39 p.m. ET, May 26, 2022
38 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 40 min ago

Student's father pleaded with officers to give him a gun and vest so he could enter school to save children

From CNN’s Jason Carroll and Linh Tran

Victor Luna, a parent of a student at Robb Elementary School
Victor Luna, a parent of a student at Robb Elementary School (CNN)

Victor Luna, a parent of a student at Robb Elementary School, said he pleaded with officers to give him their gear so he could go inside as the shooting was happening.

“I told one of the officers myself, if they didn’t want to go in there, let me borrow his gun and a vest, and I’ll go in there myself to handle it, and they told me no,” he told CNN, adding that he wanted the officers to “go in and get rid of that man, that shooter.”

“I mean, they took a while for them to go in there. So I mean this tragedy happened, like kids didn’t make it out," he continued. "They were doing their job, but they could have done it quicker before that man went in the school.”

His son Jayden survived Tuesday's mass shooting. He said he also had grandchildren in the school.

Luna told CNN that he saw some officers going in and out of the building, but he wanted to see more.

“In a situation like that they should have just all went in – I mean they’re innocent students in there. They could have gunned him down just like he did them when he walked in," he said.

Luna noted that he had waited about two to three hours before they started bringing kids out of the school. “That was what was aggravating me, cause I want to see my son. I didn’t know what was going on he could have been in there dead," he said.

Jayden is hurting and doesn’t want to be by himself, Luna added.

Derek Gonzalez, a witness to the scene, told CNN he saw “family members crying, screaming.”

“They were like give me the vest, you know, I'll go in there,” he said. “And the cops were pushing people back to get out of the way."

They were outside for what felt like “forever,” Gonzalez added. 

He said his aunt is a fourth-grade teacher in the same building. She survived and is “shaken up," he said. His cousin lost his daughter, Amerie Garza, in the massacre.

Watch:

3 hr 52 min ago

President Biden and first lady will visit Uvalde on Sunday, White House says

From CNN's Sam Fossum

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to meet with families who lost loved ones in the horrific mass shooting, as well as to meet with other community members and religious leaders, the White House announced.

"On Sunday, May 29, the President and the First Lady will travel to Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting," according to an advisory from the White House.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierr offered more details about the trip during a press briefing Thursday.

"While he's there, the President will meet with the community leaders, religious leaders and the families of the victims. The President and first lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims," Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House. 

Jean-Pierre also urged Congress to take action and lamented the loss of life from Tuesday's terrible mass shooting that killed 19 children and two adults. 

"Schools should be sanctuaries of learning, not battlefields," Jean-Pierre said. "These were elementary school kids — they should be losing their first teeth. Not losing their lives. They should be at little league, softball, and soccer practices this weekend. These parents should be planning their kids' summer, not their child's funeral."

She added: "Teachers should be there to teach, nurture, and prepare our children for the future. Not to be gunned down or asked to sacrifice their own lives for the kids they love. But that is what two heroic teachers did in Uvalde — killed while trying to protect their students."

Jean-Pierre continued: "As the President said this week it is time to turn this pain into action. It's time for Congress to act."

4 hr 33 min ago

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited Uvalde to offer "condolences and support in person," spokesperson says  

From CNN’s Max Foster in London

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, places flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, places flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26. (Chandan Khanna//AFP/Getty Images)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Duchess told CNN.

“She took this trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief,” the spokesperson said. 

4 hr 48 min ago

10-year-old Jailah Nicole Silguero did not want to go to school the day she was killed

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado

(From Veronica Luevanos)
(From Veronica Luevanos)

Ten-year-old Jailah Nicole Silguero has been identified as one of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, her mother Veronica Luevanos told CNN network partner, Univision.

Luevanos said her daughter did not want to go to school Tuesday morning and asked to stay home, but she said no.

In tearful interview, Luevanos said Jailah enjoyed dancing and making TikTok videos.

Nancy Salazar, a family friend, started a GoFundMe page to help the parents and wrote that Jailah “was a Delighted, energetic, Lovely little girl.”

4 hr 53 min ago

Fourth-grader Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares and her cousin were killed in the Texas school shooting

From CNN’s David Williams

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares.
Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares. (Cazares family photo)

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares has been identified as one of the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to posts by her family on social media.

Jacklyn was killed along with her cousin Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez. They were cousins, friends and classmates in their fourth-grade class at Robb Elementary School.

"She was full of life and full of love. She touched a lot of people. Recently, she had her first baptism, her first communion. Through COVID, through the death of a family member a year ago, it brought us together and it was something beautiful. And now, we're being brought together, but it is in tragedy," her father Jacinto Cazares told reporters in a video distributed by Reuters.

"She was full of love and full of life. She would do anything for anybody. And to me, she's a little firecracker, man. It comforts me a little bit to think she would be the one to help her friends in need," he said.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Javier Cazares said that he and others wanted to rush the building to retrieve their children as they heard gunshots from inside.

Cazares told The Washington Post he arrived at the Robb Elementary School Tuesday soon after hearing something was going on at his daughter’s school. He added that he was joined near the building’s front door by several other men who had children at the school.

“There were five or six of [us] fathers, hearing the gunshots, and [police officers] were telling us to move back,” Cazares told the paper. “We didn’t care about us. We wanted to storm the building. We were saying, ‘Let’s go,’ because that is how worried we were, and we wanted to get our babies out.”

 

5 hr 17 min ago

Texas official provides timeline of gunman's actions outside and inside the school during shooting

Law enforcement works on scene at Robb Elementary School on May 25 in Uvalde, Texas.
Law enforcement works on scene at Robb Elementary School on May 25 in Uvalde, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

The Texas elementary school shooter also fired at witnesses across the street from his vehicle before heading to the Robb Elementary campus in Uvalde, Texas, according to Victor Escalon, South Texas regional director for the Department of Public Safety.

"At 11:28 a.m. [local time,] he's sitting there at the ditch" where he crashed his vehicle, Escalon detailed at a news briefing Thursday as he provided a timeline of events. "He jumps out the passenger side of his truck. According to witnesses, he's got a long arm rifle and a bag. Later we find out it's ammunition."

"He walks around, he sees two witnesses at the funeral home across the street from where he wrecked [his vehicle]. He engages and fires towards them. He continues walking towards the school. He climbs a fence. Now he's in the parking lot, shooting at the school. Multiple times," he added.

At 11:40 a.m. local time, the shooter walked into the west side of Robb Elementary School and shot multiple rounds, Escalon continued.

The Texas Department of Public Safety official said the gunman was not confronted by a school resource officer outside the school, and apparently entered an unlocked door. The same law enforcement agency previously said an officer had "engaged" him.

"Four minutes later, local police departments, Uvalde Police Department, the Independent School District Police Department are inside, making entry. They hear gunfire, they take rounds, they move back, get cover. And during that time, they approach where the suspect is at," Escalon explained.

“According to the information I have, he went in at 11:40, he walks approximate 20 feet, 30 feet, he makes a right and walks into the hallway, he makes a right, walks another 20 feet, turns left into a schoolroom – into a classroom and that has doors opened in the middle,” Escalon says.

These officers were not able to make entry initially, Escalon said, "because of the gunfire they're receiving." They called for backup and additional resources, while the evacuation of children and teachers in other classrooms was underway, he added.

"Approximately an hour later, US Border patrol tactical teams arrive," Escalon continued. "They make entry. Shoot and kill the suspect." 

A Zavala county deputy and members of the Uvalde Police Department also made entry into the classroom, Escalon said, and also shot the suspect.

The scene of the shooting then immediately turned into a "rescue operation," Escalon said.

"How do we save these children? Some made it out — we don't have a hard number yet but that was our goal," he said.

5 hr 54 min ago

Gunman "was not confronted by anybody" while entering school, Texas official says

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Robb Elementary School was not confronted by a school resource officer, according to Victor Escalon, South Texas regional director for the Department of Public Safety.

"It was reported that a school district police officer confronted the suspect that was making entry. Not accurate. He walked in unobstructed initially. So, from the grandmother's house to the bar ditch to the school, into the school, he was not confronted by anybody. To clear the record on that. Four minutes later, law enforcement are coming in to solve this problem," Escalon said during a news conference.

He said he "wanted to clear that up" amid reports to the contrary.

Escalon also said the school also appeared to be unlocked when the gunman entered.

"We will find out as much as we can why it was unlocked — or maybe it was locked. But right now, it appears it was unlocked," he said.

5 hr 59 min ago

Texas official says investigators are "still grabbing a lot of information" about the school massacre

Victor Escalon speaks at a press conference in Uvalde, Texas on May 26.
Victor Escalon speaks at a press conference in Uvalde, Texas on May 26. (CNN)

Victor Escalon, South Texas regional director for the Department of Public Safety, said "we're still grabbing a lot of information" regarding the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

"We're going to find out. With all the different agencies that are involved, we're working every angle that's available. We won't stop until we get all the answers that we possibly can," he said during a news conference.

Escalon also said the investigation is focusing on the shooter's motive as well.

Recreating the crime scene "takes days — that takes hours, that takes time, a lot of information," he said.

He said his department "cannot do it alone," thanking Texas Rangers, state, federal and local authorities.

"Thank you for being here and being patient with us," he said.

6 hr 9 min ago

NOW: Local authorities provide an update on Texas elementary school shooting

(CNN)
(CNN)

Law enforcement in Uvalde, Texas, are holding a briefing to share updates on the Tuesday mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two adults.