Here are the latest developments in the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting

As the town of Uvalde in South Texas mourns the killing of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school, a vigil was held for the victims at a community arena Wednesday night.
"Amazing Grace" was played as those in attendance wept and hugged.
The mass shooting on Tuesday has again spurred statewide and national conversations over gun control, following on two others over a two-week period —at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a church in Laguna Woods, California.
Here are the latest developments in the Uvalde shooting:
- 10-year-old “died trying to save her classmates,” father learned: Angel Garza, the father of Amerie Jo Garza, told CNN that his daughter was trying to help her classmates as the attack unfolded at Robb Elementary School. Angel Garza, who works as a med aide, learned this while arriving on the scene to help the shooting victims. Two students in the classroom confirmed that his daughter was trying to call police when she got shot, he said. "One little girl was just covered in blood head-to-toe," Garza said. "I asked her what was wrong, and she said she ‘was OK.’ She was hysterical saying they shot her best friend. ‘She’s not breathing, and she tried to call the cops.’ I asked her what’s her name and she said, she told me ‘Amerie,’ she said Amerie."
- 4th-grade teacher “was a hero,” killed while protecting children: Irma Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary, was one of the two adult victims of Tuesday's shooting. A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for funeral expenses and family needs described Garcia as a wife and a mother to four children. It added: “She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.” According to her school profile, It was her fifth year as a co-teacher with Eva Mireles, who was also gunned down at the elementary school.
- Border Patrol chief: Scene was incredibly disturbing: More than 100 federal officers responded to the shooting, according to a top Customs and Border Protection official, and the commander of the Del Rio sector of the Border Patrol told CNN the crime scene was disturbing. "I took my agents back to the Uvalde section, and I had to bring new uniforms for them to change into," Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens said. When asked why, Owens responded, "Covered in blood. What this person did was evil."
- Funeral home arrangements: The bodies of nine victims were to be released Wednesday to funeral homes, Judge Lalo Diaz tells CNN, and the remaining 12 bodies will be released by Thursday. The body of the shooter is in another county’s morgue, Diaz noted, telling CNN that the priority is to handle the victims and then they will worry about his remains.
- Grandmother of shooter remains in serious condition: The 66-year-old woman in serious condition and being treated at a San Antonio hospital is the shooter’s grandmother, officials confirmed Wednesday. She had been airlifted in critical condition to the hospital after being shot by the gunman, officials said.
- Gunman was inside school for 40-60 minutes: The shooter was on the premises for up to an hour before law enforcement forcibly entered a classroom and killed him, officials said Wednesday. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose district includes Uvalde, told CNN he was briefed that the gunman was in a standoff with police, barricading himself for about a half-hour while the rest of the students and faculty at the school were evacuated.
- President to visit Uvalde in days ahead: President Biden announced Wednesday that he will be traveling to Texas "in the coming days" to meet with the families mourning the loss of their loved ones. “As a nation, I think we all must be there for them. Everyone,” Biden said. “And we must ask when in God’s name will we do what needs to be done to — if not completely stop — fundamentally change the amount of the carnage that goes on in this country.”