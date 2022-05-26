President Biden and first lady will visit Uvalde on Sunday, White House says

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to meet with families who lost loved ones in the horrific mass shooting, as well as to meet with other community members and religious leaders, the White House announced.

"On Sunday, May 29, the President and the First Lady will travel to Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting," according to an advisory from the White House.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierr offered more details about the trip during a press briefing Thursday.

"While he's there, the President will meet with the community leaders, religious leaders and the families of the victims. The President and first lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims," Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House.

Jean-Pierre also urged Congress to take action and lamented the loss of life from Tuesday's terrible mass shooting that killed 19 children and two adults.

"Schools should be sanctuaries of learning, not battlefields," Jean-Pierre said. "These were elementary school kids — they should be losing their first teeth. Not losing their lives. They should be at little league, softball, and soccer practices this weekend. These parents should be planning their kids' summer, not their child's funeral."

She added: "Teachers should be there to teach, nurture, and prepare our children for the future. Not to be gunned down or asked to sacrifice their own lives for the kids they love. But that is what two heroic teachers did in Uvalde — killed while trying to protect their students."

Jean-Pierre continued: "As the President said this week it is time to turn this pain into action. It's time for Congress to act."