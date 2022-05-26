NRA's annual meeting starts Friday in Texas. Here's what you need to know

It's not that America can't stop its bloody sequence of mass killings. It's that it lacks the national cohesion and common will to do so.

The elementary school massacre in Texas underscored that the world's most powerful nation can't even ensure that its most vulnerable — young children — are safe from violent death at their desks. A more stunning failure of government would be hard to find.

A deep political and cultural estrangement on guns — caused principally by the right's blocking of efforts from Democrats and moderate Republicans to pass even modest safety measures — is boiling up again over Tuesday's shooting.

Mass killings are a sickeningly familiar background noise to daily life in the US, but the latest school bloodbath, which killed 19 children and two teachers, came as an especially devastating blow. It rekindled the sense of dread millions of American parents feel when say goodbye to their kids at school drop off.

And it will further scar a generation of students haunted by the perpetual fear of a school shooting -- a frightful vision for young minds that was only alleviated by Covid-19 pandemic virtual learning, which traumatized many of them in other ways.

