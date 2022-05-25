US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Deadly Texas school shooting

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Election

Primary takeaways

Live Updates

21 killed in Texas elementary school shooting

By Travis Caldwell, Seán Federico-O'Murchú, Adrienne Vogt and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:57 p.m. ET, May 25, 2022
54 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas governor's news conference

(CNN)
(CNN)

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke interrupted a press conference where Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials were providing updates on the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

He approached the stage where Abbott was speaking. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, among other officials and lawmakers, were in attendance.

O'Rourke could be heard saying, "This is totally predictable," and then was told that he needed to leave amid yelling.

O'Rourke was led away by officers.

Abbott then said the outburst was about an "agenda."

"There are family members who are crying as we speak, there are family members whose hearts are broken, there is no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal those broken hearts. We all, every Texan, every American has the responsibility. We need to focus not on ourselves and our agendas," he said.

9 min ago

Gunman posted about shooting his grandmother before school shooting, governor says

(CNN)
(CNN)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that prior to the Uvalde elementary school shooting, the gunman put up a series of Facebook posts about 30 minutes before reaching the school.

Abbott said in the first post, he wrote: "I'm going to shoot my grandmother."

The gunman later posted: "I shot my grandmother" and "I'm going to shoot an elementary school," according to Abbott. 

14 min ago

A Border Patrol officer killed the Uvalde elementary school shooter, Texas governor says

During his press conference Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott detailed how law enforcement officers engaged and killed the gunman at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School.

"Officers with the Consolidated Independent School District (ISD) approached the gunman and engaged with the gunman," he said. "The gunman then entered a back door and then went down two short hallways and then into a classroom on the left-hand side."

The gunman entered into a classroom, which was the connected internally to another classroom, Abbott explained.

"Border Patrol, Consolidated ISD officers, police, sheriffs and DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety) officers converged on that classroom. And a Border Patrol officer killed the gunman," he said.

12 min ago

Grandmother of gunman contacted police after she was shot in the face, Texas governor says

(CNN)
(CNN)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 18-year-old gunman first shot his grandmother in the face before going into Robb Elementary School and killing 19 children and two teachers.

She called the police, and the gunman fled, had an accident with a vehicle outside the school and then went into the school, the governor said.

20 min ago

Texas governor says "people are rightfully angry" after Uvalde school shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opened a press conference the day after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 21 people dead by saying that "people are rightfully angry" about what happened.

"These kids will never attend school again. To say the least, Uvalde has been shaken to its core. Families are broken apart heart are forever shattered. All Texans are grieving with the people of Uvalde. And people are rightfully angry about what has happened. Events like this, they tear at the fabric of the community. Our job is to ensure that the community is not going to be ripped apart. All Texans must come together and support the families who have been affected by this horrific tragedy."

The press conference is ongoing.

24 min ago

10-year-old Lexi Rubio's parents say "she had a bright future" before her life was cut short by gunman

Lexi Rubio
Lexi Rubio (courtesy Felix and Kimberly Rubio)

Felix and Kimberly Rubio celebrated their daughter Lexi making the All-A honor roll and receiving a good citizen award at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday shortly before the shooting that claimed her life.

Lexi was 10 years old and in the fourth grade, her parents told CNN.

“We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye,” Kimberly Rubio wrote in a post on Facebook.

The parents told CNN they were proud of their daughter.

“She was kind, sweet, and appreciated life. She was going to be an all-star in softball and had a bright future whether it’s sports or academic. Please let the world know we miss our baby,” they said.

24 min ago

NOW: Texas Gov. Abbott holds a news conference a day after the Uvalde elementary school shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a news conference to provide an update after Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde.

He is joined by Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, other state lawmakers, Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo and other officials.

The conference is being held at Uvalde High School.

1 hr ago

US defense secretary offers condolences to victims' families: "Today, we are all citizens of Uvalde"

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

(Air Force Academy)
(Air Force Academy)

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that “today, we are all citizens of Uvalde” at the beginning of his commencement remarks at the US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, on Wednesday, the day after a deadly shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. 

“All of us here today are moms and dads, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and our hearts break for them, and for the unspeakable grief that they are enduring,” Austin said. “We cannot assuage that grief, we know that. But we can endeavor to keep them and the loved ones that they lost close to our hearts and deep in our prayers.”

“So today, we are all citizens of Uvalde,” he added. 

Austin extended his condolences and “those of the entire department” of Defense to the people of Uvalde, Texas, in his opening comments.

At the beginning of the graduation ceremony, Chaplain Col. Julian Gaither held a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting. 

1 hr 21 min ago

Gabby Giffords' husband Sen. Mark Kelly says doing nothing about the Texas mass shooting "is nuts"

From Ali Zaslav and Jessica Dean

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly expressed his outrage over the deadly Uvalde school shooting, telling reporters on Wednesday that "it's f--king nuts to do nothing about this."

Kelly's wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, was critically wounded after being shot by a gunman outside a supermarket in 2011.

The couple has been active in calling for gun reform and responsible gun ownership.