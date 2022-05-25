Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas governor's news conference

(CNN)

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke interrupted a press conference where Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials were providing updates on the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

He approached the stage where Abbott was speaking. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, among other officials and lawmakers, were in attendance.

O'Rourke could be heard saying, "This is totally predictable," and then was told that he needed to leave amid yelling.

O'Rourke was led away by officers.

Abbott then said the outburst was about an "agenda."

"There are family members who are crying as we speak, there are family members whose hearts are broken, there is no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal those broken hearts. We all, every Texan, every American has the responsibility. We need to focus not on ourselves and our agendas," he said.