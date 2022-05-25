US
Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

By Travis Caldwell and Seán Federico-O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 12:14 a.m. ET, May 25, 2022
15 min ago

Republican senator warns against curbing gun rights in wake of Texas school shooting

From CNN's Ted Barrett

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina warned Democrats against having a “reflexive reaction” in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 15 people dead, by trying to pass laws that would impinge on Second Amendment rights, saying he is confident in the coming days it will be learned that there were “signs” the 18-year-old shooter was “at risk.”

“It's horrible. And you know what we need to avoid is the reflexive reaction we have to say this could all be solved by not having guns in anyone's hands. We can always talk about reasonable measures, but we also have to talk about better situational awareness," the North Carolina Republican told CNN.
"I'm almost certain that in the coming days or weeks, we're going to find out that there were signs that this person was at risk, and we need to have an equal or greater attention on prevention and that's a key part of it,”

Asked if there was a component of guns that could be part of the solution for the problem of mass shootings in the country, Tillis said “no.”

“What people immediately want to jump to are red flag laws. Virtually everyone that I've seen here has been one that sweep up law abiding gun owners into what I consider to be an overreach. So the question is can we can we actually get to policy that could make a difference, but not deny people their Second Amendment rights and give them due process?
"That's what we talk about every time something like this comes up and that hopefully will be the discussion if we have one versus what could potentially be the plot of people going into their political corners, which I've seen every time something tragic event like this has happened and the seven and a half years I've been here.”
16 min ago

Sen. Manchin refuses to eliminate filibuster to pass gun legislation

From CNN's Jessica Dean

Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday he would do anything he could to move “common sense” gun legislation forward, but he refused to eliminate the filibuster to get gun legislation through the Senate. 

"You would think there’d be enough common sense," Manchin said when asked directly if he was open to getting rid of the filibuster to pass gun reform laws. 
"The filibuster is the only thing that prevents us from total insanity," he added.  

When asked by CNN what his message to outraged and frightened parents and grandparents is, Manchin noted he’s a grandfather, adding:

“It makes no sense at all why we can’t do common sense, common sense things and try to prevent some of this from happening.”