Follow CNN
Deadly Texas school shooting

Russia's war in Ukraine

21 killed in Texas elementary school shooting

By Travis Caldwell, Seán Federico-O'Murchú, Adrienne Vogt and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:15 p.m. ET, May 25, 2022
41 min ago

What we know so far about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

From CNN Staff

People gather outside the local civic center where students were transported after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
People gather outside the local civic center where students were transported after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

Just two days before students were to begin summer break, a lone gunman entered a Texas elementary school and opened fire, killing 19 young children and two teachers in the deadliest school shooting in almost a decade. 

Here's the latest on Tuesday's school shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas:

The victims:

  • All of the victims have been identified, removed from the school and families notified, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. All fatalities and injuries took place inside one classroom at Robb Elementary, according to Olivarez. 
  • Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher, is among those killed, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, told CNN. She had been an educator for 17 years and enjoyed running, hiking, biking and spending time with her family, according to her profile on the school district's website. 
  • Xavier Lopez, a 10-year-old, has been identified as one of the victims, his mother Felicha Martinez confirmed to the Washington Post. “He was funny, never serious and his smile,” Martinez told the paper
  • Amerie Jo Garza, another 10-year-old, has been identified by her father as one of the children killed. Angel Garza posted to Facebook early Wednesday: "Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me," said the father. 
  • Uziyah Garcia, 10, was identified as one of the victims, his family confirmed to CNN. Garcia was in fourth grade, his aunt Nikki Cross told CNN. His uncle Mitch Renfro described Garcia as a “great kid. Full of life. Loved anything with wheels, and video games.” Garcia leaves behind two sisters. 

What happened: 

  • The gunman, identified by officials as Salvador Ramos, is dead and is believed to have acted alone. 
  • Ramos is believed to have shot his grandmother before heading to the elementary school. She was hospitalized in critical condition late Tuesday. 
  • The suspect crashed his vehicle in a ditch near the school before attempting to enter the premises, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada told CNN. 
  • A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, Estrada said. 
  • Law enforcement engaged the suspect, but he was able to get inside the school and barricade himself inside a classroom, where he "started shooting," Estrada said.
  • As the shooting was taking place, officers were going around the school, breaking windows and trying to evacuate children and staff. They were then able to force entry into the classroom where the shooter was, said Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
  • Uvalde police and state troopers were first to arrive on scene following a 911 call and were met with gunfire. Two police officers received non-life-threatening injuries and are out of the hospital, according to Olivarez.
  • More than 20 US Customs and Border Protection agents responded to the scene and provided aid, a law enforcement official said. 
  • At least one Border Patrol agent was wounded by gunfire from the shooter according to the US Department of Homeland Security, spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said. 

The suspect 

  • The gunman has been identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos from Uvalde.
  • Ramos had attended Uvalde High School, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. 
  • A photo of two AR-15-style rifles was posted to an Instagram account linked to the gunman three days before the shooting. The photo was posted as a story under the username “salv8dor_.” Multiple classmates confirmed the account belonged to Ramos. 
  • The two guns that investigators say were used in Tuesday’s deadly school shooting were purchased by Ramos for his 18th birthday, according to the state senator who represents Uvalde. “Unfortunately, on his 18th birthday he bought those two assault rifles… It’s the first thing he did when he turned 18,” state senator Ronald Gutierrez told CNN’s Erin Burnett, citing a briefing he received from Texas Rangers. Gutierrez said the guns were bought legally from a federally authorized dealer in the Uvalde area. 
  • Ramos had stopped attending school regularly, one of his former classmates told CNN. "He barely came to school," said the friend, who did not wish to be identified. Ramos had recently sent him a picture of an AR-15, a backpack with rounds of ammunition and several gun magazines, the friend added. 
  • A former classmate said Ramos “would get severely bullied and made fun of a lot” and was taunted by others for the clothes he wore and for his family’s financial situation. 
  • Ramos worked at a local Wendy's, a manager, Adrian Mendes, confirmed to CNN. 

The city & the school: 

  • Uvalde is about 90 miles west of San Antonio and just east of the US-Mexican border. 
  • Robb Elementary includes second through fourth grades and had 535 students in the 2020-21 school year, state data shows. About 90% of its students are Hispanic, and about 81% are economically disadvantaged, according to the data.  
  • Uvalde County had a population of about 25,000 in the 2020 census. 

Mass shootings in the US: 

  • As of Tuesday, the Gun Violence Archive reports at least 213 mass shootings in 2022. CNN and the archive define a mass shooting as one in which four or more people were injured or killed, not including the shooter. 
  • This is at least the 30th shooting at a K-12 school in 2022, according to a CNN tally. 
  • So far, there have been more mass shootings than days in 2022 — including the racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store a little over a week ago that left 10 dead. 
  • Tuesday's massacre is the deadliest school shooting since 2012, when 26 children and adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
1 hr 17 min ago

Uvalde shooting suspect's grandmother is still alive, Texas Department of Public Safety says

From CNN's Raja Razek 

The grandmother of the Uvalde shooting suspect is still alive, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez told CNN.

The suspect, Salvador Ramos, is believed to have shot his grandmother before going to Robb Elementary School. She was hospitalized in critical condition late Tuesday. 

"We're hoping, we're praying, that the grandmother does pull through because obviously, she is a key witness," Olivarez said.

He said authorities are trying to locate the suspect's grandfather.

42 min ago

Texas hospitals give updates on patients injured in Uvalde school shooting

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Tom Nordwick, the CEO of Uvalde Memorial Hospital, told CNN that of the 15 patients they received Tuesday from the shooting at Robb Elementary School, all have been either discharged or transferred to other hospitals.

On Wednesday morning, Nordwick said that “no patients remain in house from the incident yesterday.”

In total, Uvalde Memorial Hospital received 15 patients, he said. Eleven of them were children, and four of those were transferred to other locations in San Antonio. Seven were discharged and sent home. Of the four adults received, one was transferred to a San Antonio hospital and three were discharged and sent home.

Nordwick said some of the patients received scatter or fragment wounds, though he couldn’t say what caused the wounds. Those who were injured more significantly had to be transferred to San Antonio hospitals.  

This morning, University Hospital San Antonio posted an update on its Facebook page providing an update on the four patients they have received from the Tuesday shooting:

  • A 66-year-old woman in serious condition
  • A 10-year-old girl in serious condition
  • A 10-year-old girl in good condition
  • A 9-year-old girl in good condition

All pediatric patients have their families with them, the hospital said in the post. 

Brooke Army Medical Center tweeted Tuesday that it received two patients in critical condition. On Wednesday, BAMC said the two patients from the Robb Elementary School shooting remain in serious condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patients, families and the community of Uvalde,” BAMC said.

1 hr 29 min ago

10-year-old shooting victim Jose Flores Jr. was "full of energy," his father says

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado

Jose Flores Jr.
Jose Flores Jr. (from Jose Flores Sr.)

Jose Flores Jr., 10, has been identified as one of the victims killed at Robb Elementary, his father Jose Flores Sr. told CNN. 

Flores said his son was in the fourth grade and loved baseball and video games. 

“He was always full of energy,” Flores said. “Ready to play til the night.”

Flores also described his son as an amazing kid and big brother to his two siblings. 

1 hr 34 min ago

Texas school shooter legally purchased rifles and ammunition, state senator tells CNN

From CNN's Paula Reid

The gunman in the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school legally purchased two AR platform rifles at a local federal firearms licensee on two separate dates, May 17 and May 20, according to Texas state Sen. John Whitmire, who received a briefing from law enforcement last night.

Whitmire also said that, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, one of the rifles the gunman had purchased was left in the truck he crashed at the school. The other rifle, manufactured by Daniel Defense, was located in the school with the suspect. 

On May 18, the suspect also purchased hundreds of rounds of ammunition, Whitmire said, citing law enforcement. 

It appears the suspect dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the entrance of the school, authorities told the state senator. Inside the school, authorities found what appears to be seven 30-round magazines. Authorities said they will not know whether that ammunition was used until the crime scene is processed.

1 hr 38 min ago

10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, "the sweetest little boy," identified as one of the victims killed at Texas school

From CNN’s Sara Smart and Caroll Alvarado

Uziyah Garcia
Uziyah Garcia (Mitch Renfro)

Uziyah Garcia, 10, has been identified as one of the victims killed at Robb Elementary, his family confirmed to CNN. 

Garcia was in fourth grade, his aunt Nikki Cross told CNN. His uncle Mitch Renfro described Garcia as a “great kid. Full of life. Loved anything with wheels, and video games.” Garcia leaves behind two sisters. 

Garcia’s grandfather, Manny Renfro, also spoke with affiliate, KSAT.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

1 hr 57 min ago

Biden says gun laws won't prevent every tragedy — "but we know they work and have a positive impact"

From CNN's Sam Fossum

President Biden urged Congress to pass gun safety legislation.

"We know common sense gun laws can’t and won’t prevent every tragedy. But we know they work and have a positive impact. When we passed the assault weapons ban — mass shootings went down. When the law expired — mass shootings tripled," Biden tweeted this morning. 

The President made similar remarks in his prime-time address to the nation last night. 

1 hr 55 min ago

Top Democratic senator says action on gun violence will have to wait until after Memorial Day recess

From CNN's Lauren Fox

(CNN)

Sen. Dick Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will work with his Democratic colleagues to schedule hearings on gun violence in America when lawmakers return from their Memorial recess, he said.

He also said that he believes a vote on the two pieces of legislation that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer put on the calendar last night will have to wait until after Memorial Day. 

Lawmakers are still expected to leave for recess Thursday. 

Durbin said Democrats are committed to action, but he conceded that it would be an uphill lift to get Republican votes. 

“The President was right it's time for us to stand up and fight back as a nation,” Durbin said. "We are loath to call ourselves leaders in this country if we don't address it.”

When CNN pushed Durbin on if he’d gut the filibuster to pass background checks, he said “absolutely.” 

1 hr 51 min ago

Sen. Murphy: It's easier to buy an assault weapon in the US than it is to get a pet

(CNN)

Sen. Chris Murphy dismissed placing the sole blame on mental health for school shootings in America, saying it is too easy to obtain an assault rifle to carry out mass killings.

"We don't have more mental illness than any other nation in the world. There's no evidence that there are more mentally ill people here than in Europe. The difference is when people have homicidal thoughts in the United States of America, they can walk down the street to a Walmart and get an assault weapon easier than they can buy a cat or a dog. There's more red tape involved in pet ownership in this country than there is in assault weapons ownership," he told CNN's Jim Sciutto.

"So the difference is not mental illness. The difference is that people who are having breaks with reality in the United States can get their hands on a weapon of mass destruction," he said.

Murphy also addressed the idea of putting more armed officers in schools.

"That shooter made it inside the school, and unless you are literally planning on putting an army battalion at every school in this country, it only takes a handful of minutes for an individual with an assault weapon to kill 20 or 30 people," Murphy said.

Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut who has been outspoken on gun reform since the Sandy Hook school shooting in his state, yesterday gave a speech on the Senate floor slamming his fellow lawmakers for doing "nothing" as school shootings continue.

He told Sciutto that "we just don't have enough Republican partners right now" to work out a compromise on gun legislation, like for stronger gun background checks.

"This is a problem that has been endemic in the Senate," he said, adding "maybe that changes this week."

Murphy said he refuses "to believe that this is inevitable."

"Is this Congress going to pass something substantial? I can't guarantee you that. I'm going to try all day today to try to find some compromise but this is ultimately up to voters. Voters get to decide this. Ask your candidates this fall, 'are you supportive of universal background checks, do you think 18-year-olds should have access to military-style assault weapons?' and if they say yes, if they support the current law, if they don't support reform, don't send them back to Congress. So this is up to Congress, but this is also up to voters as well," he said.