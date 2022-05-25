Instagram account linked to gunman posted images of weapons just days before school massacre

A photo of two AR15-style rifles appeared on an Instagram account tied to the suspected Uvalde shooter just three days before Tuesday's massacre at Robb Elementary school. Part of the image has been obscured by CNN to remove the name of a third party. (From Instagram)

The photo was posted as a story under the username “salv8dor_.” Multiple classmates confirmed the account belonged to suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, who was shot dead by officers responding to the school shooting.

Ramos’ TikTok page has only a single post – a clip of a Subway Surfers mobile game. The bio under his profile picture reads: “Kids be scared irl” or in real life.