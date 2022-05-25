US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Deadly shooting at Texas...

live news

Live

Primary elections

Live Updates

Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

By Travis Caldwell and Seán Federico-O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 12:14 a.m. ET, May 25, 2022
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Here's what we know about the deadliest US elementary school shooting since Sandy Hook

Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil on Tuesday, May 24, in Uvalde, Texas.
Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil on Tuesday, May 24, in Uvalde, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

At least 19 students and 2 adults were killed Tuesday in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio, authorities said.

The gunman, identified by officials as Salvador Ramos, is dead and is believed to have acted alone. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 18-year-old suspect had attended Uvalde High School.

The shooting was the deadliest at an elementary school since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut that left 26 people dead, including 20 children between 6 and 7 years old.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Suspect shot grandmother before going to the school: Ramos is believed to have shot his grandmother before heading to the elementary school, three law enforcement sources tell CNN. The grandmother is hospitalized in critical condition, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada said.
  • Gunman wore body armor, crashed his vehicle before the attack: The suspect crashed his vehicle in a ditch near the school before attempting to enter the premises, Estrada told CNN. Law enforcement engaged the suspect but he was able to get inside, where he "entered several classrooms and started shooting his firearm," Estrada said.
  • Responding officers faced gunfire, DHS says: At least one Border Patrol agent was wounded by gunfire from the shooter who had barricaded himself inside, according to the US Department of Homeland Security. “Risking their own lives, these Border Patrol Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children on the scene to draw the shooter’s attention away from potential victims and save lives,” spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said.
  • Photo of guns posted on social media: A photo of two AR15-style rifles appeared on an Instagram account linked to the gunman just three days before Tuesday's shooting. His TikTok page has only a single post of a mobile game, yet the bio under his profile picture reads: “Kids be scared irl” or in real life.
  • Rest of school year is canceled: Dr. Hal Harrell, superintendent of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said the rest of the school year, which was supposed to conclude on Thursday, has been canceled. The district will provide "grief counseling and support at the civic center for our students” on Wednesday morning, he said.
  • Biden calls for Americans ‘to turn this pain into action:’ President Joe Biden called on the US to turn its collective pain into political action following Tuesday’s shooting. “Where in God's name is our backbone, to have the courage to deal with and stand up to the lobbies? It’s time to turn this pain into action,” he said.
  • There have been more mass shootings than days in 2022: Tuesday, May 24, was the 144th day of the year. There have been at least 212 mass shootings in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive. CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

14 min ago

Former classmate says shooter sent him photos of gun and ammunition before the attack

From CNN's Curt Devine and Jeff Winter

A former classmate of school shooter Salvador Ramos said the gunman texted him photos of a firearm he had and a bag full of ammunition days before the attack.

The friend, who did not want to be identified by name, said he was somewhat “close” to Ramos and would hear from him occasionally to play Xbox together.

“He would message me here and there, and four days ago he sent me a picture of the AR he was using … and a backpack full of 5.56 rounds, probably like seven mags.” “I was like, ‘bro, why do you have this?’ and he was like, ‘Don’t worry about it,’” the friend said. “He proceeded to text me, ‘I look very different now. You wouldn’t recognize me,’” he added.

The friend said Ramos was taunted by others for the clothes he wore and his family’s financial situation, and eventually was seen less in class.

“He would, like, not go to school ... and he just, like, slowly dropped out,” the friend said. “He barely came to school.”

He said that after his own graduation, he communicated with Ramos less. But every few months, Ramos would send a text or ask to play Xbox, he said.

15 min ago

Father of Parkland school shooting victim: "We know the next one is going to happen because we haven’t done anything to fix it"

From CNN's Amir Vera

Fred Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

He spoke with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, just hours after 18 children and one adult were killed in Uvalde, Texas.

“This has been a horrific day. It doesn’t matter how much time passes, it brings you right back to that minute. I can’t stop thinking about these families today who need to figure out how they’re going to bury their children, who need to figure out how they’re going to console their other children, who need to figure out how they’re going to deal with the reality that they had other children likely in that school who are going to have PTSD, who need to figure out a eulogy,” Guttenberg said.

Guttenberg said news of another shooting is infuriating "because all of these instances we know the next one is going to happen because we haven’t done anything to fix it."

“I’m just so broken. What’s even worse, it’s not like this country doesn’t want to fix this,” he said.

When asked what message he'd give to families in Uvalde, Guttenberg quoted something his rabbi told him at his daughter's funeral: "We don't move on, we move forward."

“I want everyone to know that they are loved and that they are going to go forward. It's what I call a 'new normal,'" he said. "But the next few minutes, hours, days are going to be brutal."

5 min ago

Instagram account linked to gunman posted images of weapons just days before school massacre

From CNN Investigates

A photo of two AR15-style rifles appeared on an Instagram account tied to the suspected Uvalde shooter just three days before Tuesday's massacre at Robb Elementary school. Part of the image has been obscured by CNN to remove the name of a third party.
A photo of two AR15-style rifles appeared on an Instagram account tied to the suspected Uvalde shooter just three days before Tuesday's massacre at Robb Elementary school. Part of the image has been obscured by CNN to remove the name of a third party. (From Instagram)

A photo of two AR15-style rifles appeared on an Instagram account tied to the suspected Uvalde shooter just three days before Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The photo was posted as a story under the username “salv8dor_.” Multiple classmates confirmed the account belonged to suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, who was shot dead by officers responding to the school shooting. 

Ramos’ TikTok page has only a single post – a clip of a Subway Surfers mobile game. The bio under his profile picture reads: “Kids be scared irl” or in real life.

3 min ago

Biden: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Tuesday, opening his remarks by saying, "I had hoped, when I became President, I would not have to do this, again."

He called today's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, "another massacre" in the US.

"Beautiful, innocent, second, third, fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witness what happened, see their friends die, as if they're on a battlefield for God's sake," Biden said.

The President said, "To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away." He said the feeling is "suffocating."

The President called on the nation to pray for the victims and "stand up to the gun lobby" in the wake of today's events.

"So tonight, I ask the nation to pray for them, to give the parents and siblings the strength in the darkness they feel now. As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?"

15 min ago

Mexico providing consular assistance in wake of school shooting

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

The Mexican government is providing consular assistance in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, which is located roughly 50 miles from the US-Mexico border.

In a statement from Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations, the government "condemns this act of violence that has cost children's lives and devastated families in a predominantly Hispanic town."

"The Mexican consulate in Eagle Pass is in contact with the police in order to identify any Mexican victims,” the statement said.
“In addition, the consulate in Eagle Pass and the Consulate General of Mexico in San Antonio are in communication with the hospitals to which the injured were taken to learn if there are any Mexican citizens among them."

15 min ago

Republican senator warns against curbing gun rights in wake of Texas school shooting

From CNN's Ted Barrett

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina warned Democrats against having a “reflexive reaction” in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 15 people dead, by trying to pass laws that would impinge on Second Amendment rights, saying he is confident in the coming days it will be learned that there were “signs” the 18-year-old shooter was “at risk.”

“It's horrible. And you know what we need to avoid is the reflexive reaction we have to say this could all be solved by not having guns in anyone's hands. We can always talk about reasonable measures, but we also have to talk about better situational awareness," the North Carolina Republican told CNN.
"I'm almost certain that in the coming days or weeks, we're going to find out that there were signs that this person was at risk, and we need to have an equal or greater attention on prevention and that's a key part of it,”

Asked if there was a component of guns that could be part of the solution for the problem of mass shootings in the country, Tillis said “no.”

“What people immediately want to jump to are red flag laws. Virtually everyone that I've seen here has been one that sweep up law abiding gun owners into what I consider to be an overreach. So the question is can we can we actually get to policy that could make a difference, but not deny people their Second Amendment rights and give them due process?
"That's what we talk about every time something like this comes up and that hopefully will be the discussion if we have one versus what could potentially be the plot of people going into their political corners, which I've seen every time something tragic event like this has happened and the seven and a half years I've been here.”
16 min ago

Sen. Manchin refuses to eliminate filibuster to pass gun legislation

From CNN's Jessica Dean

Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday he would do anything he could to move “common sense” gun legislation forward, but he refused to eliminate the filibuster to get gun legislation through the Senate. 

"You would think there’d be enough common sense," Manchin said when asked directly if he was open to getting rid of the filibuster to pass gun reform laws. 
"The filibuster is the only thing that prevents us from total insanity," he added.  

When asked by CNN what his message to outraged and frightened parents and grandparents is, Manchin noted he’s a grandfather, adding:

“It makes no sense at all why we can’t do common sense, common sense things and try to prevent some of this from happening.”