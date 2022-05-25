US
Deadly Texas school shooting

Russia's war in Ukraine

Election

Primary takeaways

Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

By Travis Caldwell, Seán Federico-O'Murchú and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 7:58 a.m. ET, May 25, 2022
4 min ago

10-year-old school shooting victim received an honor roll certificate just hours before he was killed

From CNN's Justin Lear

Xavier Lopez.
Xavier Lopez. (Family via Washington Post)

Ten-year-old Xavier Lopez has been identified as one of the victims killed at Robb Elementary School, his mother Felicha Martinez confirmed to the Washington Post.

“He was funny, never serious and his smile,” Martinez said about the fourth grader, her voice breaking. “That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.”

Just a few days shy of completing his last year of elementary school, Xavier was counting the days until he would officially move up the academic ladder into Flores Middle School in Uvalde.

“He really couldn’t wait to go to middle school,” his mother said.

His dreams seemed so close on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School’s honor roll ceremony. Martinez was there to cheer him on as Xavier’s name was called to receive his certificate. Mere hours before the tragedy, Martinez snapped a photo of Xavier.

She told him she was proud and that she loved him before hugging him goodbye. She said she did not imagine that would be the last moment she would share with her “mama’s boy.”

4 min ago

10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza identified by her father as victim in Uvalde shooting

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Amerie Jo Garza is held by her father Angel Garza.
Amerie Jo Garza is held by her father Angel Garza. (Angel Garza)

The father of one of the children killed in Tuesday's school shooting has identified his daughter as 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza.

Angel Garza said on Facebook early Wednesday morning that his daughter had been killed in the shooting at her elementary school.

"Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me," said the father.

The post came hours after Angel's original post asking for help in finding the girl in the wake of the shooting. "I don’t ask for much or hardly even post on here but please It’s been 7 hours and I still haven’t heard anything on my love. 💔 Please fb help me find my daughter."

3 min ago

It's unclear if Schumer may force a vote on 2 House-passed gun background check bills before recess

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised for more than a year to have a vote on two House-passed bills to expand background checks on gun sales — but he has been reluctant to force a vote on the issue knowing that they will fail, even as he has set up failed votes on other issues, like abortion and voting rights, before.

The bills are likely to get less than 50 votes — much less the 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

It’s unclear when Schumer will try to force a procedural vote to break a filibuster. Unless there’s an agreement from all 100 senators, the earliest he could set up the procedural vote would be Saturday, according to a Democratic aide.

But senators were expected to leave for next week’s Memorial Day recess on Thursday afternoon. So they may wait until after the recess to take that procedural vote, even though leaving town amid the Texas tragedy would be bad optics. 

The aide said Schumer has not indicated when he may try to force the vote yet.

56 min ago

France’s Macron denounces Texas shooting as "cowardly attack"

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in London

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences over the Texas elementary school shooting, calling it “a cowardly attack.”

“Children and teachers were murdered in a cowardly attack in their Texas school,” Macron said in a tweet. “We share the shock and grief of the American people, and the rage of those who are fighting to end the violence.”
56 min ago

Pope Francis says his "heart is broken" over shooting

From CNN’s Hada Messia, James Frater and Xiaofei Xu

Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on May 25.
Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on May 25. (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis expressed his condolences over the Texas school shooting tragedy and sent his prayers to the victims and their families during today’s morning weekly audience. 

“My heart is broken over the mass shooting at the elementary school in Texas,” he said.

The Pope also called for stronger gun controls and commitment so that “such tragedies can never happen again.”

Other European leaders, including the prime ministers of Slovakia, Ireland and Finland, are also sending their condolences today.

 “I was deeply saddened by the news from Texas, where lives of children were taken in a murderous rampage,” Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin called the shooting “an appalling and shocking tragedy” and offered his “heartfelt sympathies” to families of the victims.

 Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also sent her thoughts to the families of the victims.

“My heart goes out to all who lost their children and loved ones during the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas,” Marin said.
3 hr 31 min ago

German and Spanish leaders send their condolences to Texas shooting victims’ families

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in London and Al Goodman in Madrid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at a press conference in Pretoria, South Africa in this file photo from May 24.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at a press conference in Pretoria, South Africa in this file photo from May 24. (Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez separately expressed their condolences over the Texas school shooting.

"Our thoughts are with the injured and the bereaved of the victims of this inconceivable massacre for which hardly any words can be found," Scholz said in a tweet.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez shared on Twitter a video of the emotional speech given by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"This everyday horror must stop in the US,” Sanchez said in his tweet.

Some context:  Before Tuesday’s game in Dallas, Kerr told reporters "basketball questions don't matter" right now, referring to the mass shooting, adding, "When are we going to do something?"

 

4 hr 4 min ago

Analysis: As deadly school massacre unfolds in Texas, few signs of common ground in Washington

Analysis from CNN's Maeve Reston

The nation faced yet another horror on Tuesday after a lone 18-year-old gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, with two assault rifles and killed at least 19 children and two adults, snatching the lives of innocent elementary school students before he was killed by law enforcement.

It was a chilling reminder of how little progress America's leaders have made in stemming the tide of gun violence since the 2012 massacre of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

It was also the second mass shooting in less than two weeks after a different 18-year-old gunman trafficking in White supremacist theories killed 10 Black Americans in Buffalo.

In a nation where mass shootings are now a weekly, and sometimes a daily occurrence, the flags at the White House and across the country were lowered to half-staff by the time President Joe Biden returned home from a trip to Asia to address a grieving nation.

It was a role he has filled too many times.

4 hr 6 min ago

Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses condolences to families of Texas shooting victims

From CNN’s Sophie Jeong

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelesnky speaks via video call during a breakfast discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelesnky speaks via video call during a breakfast discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Victor Pinchuk Foundation)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences to family members and relatives of children who were killed in the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday

“I would like to express my condolences to all of the relatives and family members of the children who were killed in an awful shooting in Texas,” Zelensky said, speaking through a translator, via videoconference at a breakfast event moderated by Fareed Zakaria in Davos. 

Zelensky further acknowledged 21 people had been killed, including 19 children, adding “this is terrible to have victims of shooters in peaceful time.”

1 min ago

4th-grade teacher identified as a victim of Texas school mass shooting

From CNN’s Jose Lesh, Amanda Jackson and Chris Boyette

Robb Elementary School Teacher Eva Mireles.
Robb Elementary School Teacher Eva Mireles. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher, was killed Tuesday in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, her aunt told CNN.

Although authorities haven’t publicly identified any of the victims, Lydia Martinez Delgado said her niece was killed.

Delgado also gave a statement to CNN affiliate KSAT.

“I’m furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is … my hometown a small community of less than 20,000,” she told KSAT.
“I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones. … All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all.”

According to Mireles’ profile on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District website, she had been an educator for 17 years.

In her off time, she enjoyed running, hiking, biking, and spending time with her family, according to the website.