US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Deadly shooting at Texas...

live news

Live

Primary elections

Live Updates

Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

By Travis Caldwell and Seán Federico-O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 12:14 a.m. ET, May 25, 2022
1 Post
Sort byDropdown arrow
16 min ago

Sen. Manchin refuses to eliminate filibuster to pass gun legislation

From CNN's Jessica Dean

Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday he would do anything he could to move “common sense” gun legislation forward, but he refused to eliminate the filibuster to get gun legislation through the Senate. 

"You would think there’d be enough common sense," Manchin said when asked directly if he was open to getting rid of the filibuster to pass gun reform laws. 
"The filibuster is the only thing that prevents us from total insanity," he added.  

When asked by CNN what his message to outraged and frightened parents and grandparents is, Manchin noted he’s a grandfather, adding:

“It makes no sense at all why we can’t do common sense, common sense things and try to prevent some of this from happening.”