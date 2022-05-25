State Department spokesperson Ned Price acknowledged Wednesday that the mass school shooting in Texas has "implications" for the United States' standing in the world.
"The fact is that what happens in this country is — is magnified on the world stage," Price said at a State Department briefing.
When the US is at its best, it sets an example that other nations would seek to follow, and instances like these are examples that "no country would wish to emulate," he said.
"We have the potential to be a source of confusion, a source of disbelief, for our closest friends and allies, worse yet an object of pity, or in the case of competitors and adversaries, a source of schadenfreude, a source of, in some cases, glee," he added. "The power of our example has the potential to be our greatest asset. On days like today, however, it's that example, an example that the world is clearly watching, that will have implications for our standing, and we're very mindful of that."
Other governments send formal notes of condolence in the aftermath of such events, he noted, adding that his colleagues posted abroad often hear "disbelief [about] how something like this could continue to happen."
"The toll of watching this even, even for those of us who are enmeshed day to day in foreign policy has been a real punch to the gut," Price said. "And it's been a punch that has landed on what is, in many ways, a bruise that hasn't healed, from just the other day and what we saw in Buffalo."
Adding a personal note, he said that he was the age of the students at Columbine, "and now that we're nearly 25 years beyond that, and there are kids in elementary schools, much younger than me, who have been targeted on a mass scale, twice in the past 10 years, it's not lost on me. And I don't think it's lost on anyone."