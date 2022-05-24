The University Hospital in San Antonio received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the hospital said in a tweet.

“We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time,” the tweet said.

A later tweet updated that the adult, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition. They did not have an update on the condition of the child.

Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said they received 13 children and one adult at their facility. The hospital also reported that two had died there.