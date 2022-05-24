US
2 killed in shooting at Texas elementary school

By Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:42 p.m. ET, May 24, 2022
17 min ago

Texas school district cancels events and after-school programs after shooting

From CNN's Andy Rose

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas said it is canceling all school activities after today's shooting at Robb Elementary School. 

“All district and campus activities, after-school programs, and events are canceled,” the district tweeted.

 The district also said it will hold a news conference soon.

24 min ago

Woman in critical condition after elementary school shooting, San Antonio hospital says 

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

The University Hospital in San Antonio received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the hospital said in a tweet.

“We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time,” the tweet said.

A later tweet updated that the adult, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition. They did not have an update on the condition of the child.

Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said they received 13 children and one adult at their facility. The hospital also reported that two had died there. 

20 min ago

ATF assisting with investigation after Texas elementary school shooting

From CNN’s Andy Rose

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting local police with the investigation into today's shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

“Special Agents from our Houston Field Division have responded to assist the Uvalde Police Department (UPD) in their investigation,” ATF spokesperson Erik Longnecker told CNN by email this afternoon. He declined to give more information about the incident.

A spokesperson for the FBI said that agency is also on scene.

“At this time, it's too soon to determine the extent of our involvement; however, rest assured the FBI is on-scene,” said FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo with the bureau’s San Antonio Division.

23 min ago

2 dead after shooting at Texas elementary school 

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Two people are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a spokesperson from Uvalde Memorial Hospital told CNN.

The hospital is treating 13 children for varying injuries, the spokesperson said. Two children were transported to San Antonio and another is pending transfer, spokesperson Tom Nordwick said. 

A man in his 40s was also being treated at the hospital, he said.

1 min ago

Suspect in custody after reports of active shooter at Texas elementary school

From CNN's Jennifer Henderson

(KSAT)
(KSAT)

A suspect is in custody following reports of an active shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to a post from the Uvalde Police Department. 

The shooting was reported at 12:17 p.m. local time, according to a post from the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Two area hospitals said several people are being treated for injuries, including students.