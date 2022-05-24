The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting local police with the investigation into today's shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
“Special Agents from our Houston Field Division have responded to assist the Uvalde Police Department (UPD) in their investigation,” ATF spokesperson Erik Longnecker told CNN by email this afternoon. He declined to give more information about the incident.
A spokesperson for the FBI said that agency is also on scene.
“At this time, it's too soon to determine the extent of our involvement; however, rest assured the FBI is on-scene,” said FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo with the bureau’s San Antonio Division.