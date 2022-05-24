Biden says it's time to act: "Where in God's name is our backbone?"

While addressing the nation after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, President Biden remembered the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting that claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults, and the others that have followed since.

"Since then, there have been over 900 incidents of gunfires reported on school grounds. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Santa Fe High School in Texas, Oxford High School in Michigan — list goes on and on. The list grows. When you include mass shootings in places like movie theaters, houses of worship, as we saw just 10 days ago at a grocery store in Buffalo New York," he said.

"I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage," he added.

He stressed the importance of "common-sense gun laws," saying that not every tragedy can be prevented, but these laws can have a positive impact.

"The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong. What in God's name do you need assault weapon for except to kill someone?" he said.

"Deer aren't running through the forest with Kevlar vests on for God's sake. It's just sick," he added.