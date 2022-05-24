Biden says it's time to act: "Where in God's name is our backbone?"

In his remarks to the nation Tuesday, President Biden said on his 17-hour flight from Asia he wondered why mass shootings are so prevalent in America.
"They have mental health problems. They have domestic disputes in other countries. They have people who are lost. But these kinds of mass shootings don’t happen with the frequency they happen in America,” Biden said.
"Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with and stand up to the lobbyists," Biden said.
Biden said it is time to "turn this pain into action" for the parents and citizens of the US.
"We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country it’s time to act,” he said.