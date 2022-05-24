President Biden will address nation from White House tonight on school shooting in Uvalde
From CNN's Matthew Hoye
President Biden will address the nation about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, this evening at 8:15 p.m. ET from the White House, following his return from Asia.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted earlier that Biden had been briefed on the school shooting.
1 hr 28 min ago
LeBron James on Texas shooting: "There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!!"
From CNN's Jillian Martin
NBA superstar LeBron James tweeted his thoughts following Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
1 hr 29 min ago
Ted Cruz calls school shooting "unspeakable crime"
From CNN's Jessica Dean and Ali Zaslav
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, an "unspeakable crime."
But Cruz said he still doesn’t see gun reform as a solution. Instead, he said the way to prevent this type of crime is “going after felons and fugitives and those with serious mental illness arresting them prosecuting them when they try to illegally buy firearms.”
“You know inevitably, when there's a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens. That doesn't work. It's not effective. It doesn't prevent crime,” he said.
Instead, Cruz advocated for more armed law enforcement resources on school campuses.
“There's no doubt we need to do more to keep children in school safe. We know from past experience one of the most effective tool for keeping kids safe is armed law enforcement on the campus. We don't know the details of what happened at Robb Elementary School, but there will be a lot of time to examine what steps could have been taken proactively to enhance the safety and security of the school right now," he said.
1 hr 42 min ago
Uvalde school shooter is dead and acted alone, school police chief says
From CNN’s Andy Rose
The shooter in Tuesday’s fatal elementary school shooting did not have any help, the school district’s top security officer said.
“At this point, the investigation is leading to tell us that the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime,” said Pete Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.
Arredondo confirmed that the suspect is dead. He did not provide further details on casualties in the shooting.
1 hr 56 min ago
Sen. Cornyn says he will go to his home state of Texas as soon as tonight
From CNN's Lauren Fox
Sen. John Cornyn says he will go to Texas as soon as tonight after the devastating shooting in his home state.
The senator said he is getting briefings from local officials and trying to understand more about the motive and the ongoing situation. He added he has not been briefed by federal officials yet.
“It’s clearly horrible,” Cornyn said.
1 hr 50 min ago
President Biden has been briefed on school shooting and will speak tonight, White House says
From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Biden has been briefed on the school shooting in Texas.
“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," she tweeted.
His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," Jean-Pierre added.
49 min ago
Governor: "Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime"
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the fatal school shooting in Uvalde this afternoon:
“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”
2 hr 11 min ago
Homeland Security secretary briefed on Uvalde shooting
US Customs and Border Protection “immediately responded to the scene to provide support, including medical aid,” the tweet continued, adding: “DHS is actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners, and will continue to provide the department’s full support.”
Uvalde, Texas, is just over 60 miles from the Texas-Mexico border.
2 hr 7 min ago
Texas governor calls elementary school shooting in Uvalde a "horrific tragedy"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde a "horrific tragedy."
"What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas. There is swift action being taken by local law enforcement," he told reporters.
He said the shooter was 18 years old and is dead.
"It's believed that responding officers killed him," he said. "It appears that two responding officers were struck by rounds but have no serious injuries."
He added that the local authorities investigating the shooting will be given any required resources.
Additionally, Abbott added that the shooter reportedly also shot his grandmother before going to the elementary school.
"It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings," he said. "The subject is reported to have been a student at Uvalde High School and is a US citizen," the governor said.