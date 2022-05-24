President Biden has been briefed on school shooting and will speak tonight, White House says
From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Biden has been briefed on the school shooting in Texas.
“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," she tweeted.
His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," Jean-Pierre added.
38 min ago
Governor: "Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime"
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the fatal school shooting in Uvalde this afternoon:
“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”
42 min ago
Homeland Security secretary briefed on Uvalde shooting
US Customs and Border Protection “immediately responded to the scene to provide support, including medical aid,” the tweet continued, adding: “DHS is actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners, and will continue to provide the department’s full support.”
Uvalde, Texas, is just over 60 miles from the Texas-Mexico border.
39 min ago
Texas governor calls elementary school shooting in Uvalde a "horrific tragedy"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde a "horrific tragedy."
"What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas. There is swift action being taken by local law enforcement," he told reporters.
He said the shooter was 18 years old and is dead.
"It's believed that responding officers killed him," he said. "It appears that two responding officers were struck by rounds but have no serious injuries."
He added that the local authorities investigating the shooting will be given any required resources.
Additionally, Abbott added that the shooter reportedly also shot his grandmother before going to the elementary school.
"It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings," he said. "The subject is reported to have been a student at Uvalde High School and is a US citizen," the governor said.
Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
34 min ago
Elementary school shooter is an 18-year-old from Uvalde, Texas governor says
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Joseph Bonheim
The elementary school shooter is an 18-year-old male from Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.
“It's believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed according to my most recent report,” he said.
The suspect was a student at Uvalde High School and is a US citizen, Abbott said.
45 min ago
Texas Gov. Abbott: 15 dead in elementary school shooting
Fifteen people have died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.
He said the shooter killed 14 students and a teacher.
Abbott said the shooter is also deceased.
1 hr 20 min ago
Texas school district cancels events and after-school programs after shooting
From CNN's Andy Rose
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas said it is canceling all school activities after today's shooting at Robb Elementary School.
“All district and campus activities, after-school programs, and events are canceled,” the district tweeted.
The district also said it will hold a news conference soon.
1 hr 48 min ago
Woman in critical condition after elementary school shooting, San Antonio hospital says
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
The University Hospital in San Antonio received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the hospital said in a tweet.
“We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time,” the tweet said.
A later tweet updated that the adult, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition. They did not have an update on the condition of the child.
Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said they received 13 children and one adult at their facility. The hospital also reported that two had died there.
1 hr 44 min ago
ATF assisting with investigation after Texas elementary school shooting
From CNN’s Andy Rose
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting local police with the investigation into today's shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
“Special Agents from our Houston Field Division have responded to assist the Uvalde Police Department (UPD) in their investigation,” ATF spokesperson Erik Longnecker told CNN by email this afternoon. He declined to give more information about the incident.
A spokesperson for the FBI said that agency is also on scene.
“At this time, it's too soon to determine the extent of our involvement; however, rest assured the FBI is on-scene,” said FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo with the bureau’s San Antonio Division.