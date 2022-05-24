Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas:
“I am heartbroken and troubled to learn about today’s tragic event at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 14 innocent children and one teacher and left dozens of children injured.
“My deepest condolences go to the families, teachers, and classmates enduring this unspeakable tragedy.
“In the last two weeks, at least 23 people have lost their lives in mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and now Uvalde, Texas. Congress must act, and governors and state legislators must pass reasonable gun control legislation. The voters must demand it from their representatives.
“How many more children must lose their lives from senseless gun violence?”