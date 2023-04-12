Tennessee House has only expelled 2 state representatives in more than 150 years
From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Raja Razek
The expulsion of Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the Tennessee House was a rare move. The House has only expelled two state representatives in the last 157 years.
The first expulsion, in 1980, was of a representative found guilty of accepting a bribe while in office, and the most recent came in 2016 when another member was expelled over allegations of sexual harassment.
Democratic Rep. Joe Towns called the move a “nuclear option.”
“You never use a sledgehammer to kill a gnat,” Towns said. “We should not go to the extreme of expelling our members for fighting for what many of the citizens want to happen, whether you agree with it or not.”
The executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, Kathy Sinback, called the move in a statement a “targeted expulsion of two Black legislators without due process.”
“It raises questions about the disparate treatment of Black representatives, while continuing the shameful legacy of disenfranchising and silencing the voices of marginalized communities and the Black lawmakers they elect,” Sinback added.
19 min ago
Pearson says demonstration in House to highlight lack of action on gun control was justified
“It is multiple emotions — celebration and of the determination of the people who want to see justice happen with Rep. Jones being reseated and there’s also a painful moment of recognition that our legislators and people like (Speaker of the House) Cameron Sexton and the Republican party in Tennessee and across the South in this country are not doing nearly enough to prevent guns from getting in the hands of people and doing all the holistic work of gun prevention that is necessary in places across our communities,” Pearson told CNN on Monday.
Pearson and Jones were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday after the two of them and Rep. Gloria Johnson staged a demonstration on the House floorcalling for gun reform and leading chants with a bullhorn.
The chairman of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners has called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider reappointing Pearson to his former seat.
If reinstated, Pearson didn't directly answer if he'd break the rules of decorum again. Instead, he responded: "Sometimes rules have to be broken for people who have been pushed to the periphery to be brought to the center of the conversation."
“I believe that our actions were wholly justified in that even though we broke a rule of decorum, we stood up and we spoke for people who needed us to speak for them. … I believe what we did was right and it was for right,” Pearson added.
36 min ago
Key things to know about today's expected vote on returning ousted Justin J. Pearson to the Tennessee House
From CNN's Dakin Andone
The second of two Democratic lawmakers expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives could soon return to the chamber, as officials in Memphis on Wednesday weigh whether to appoint him as an interim representative.
Here are key things to know about what is expected to happen today:
Today's vote: Shelby County commissioners are set to vote Wednesday on appointing Justin J. Pearson to the House District 86 seat, which the 28-year-old vacated last week when he was forced out in a two-thirds majority vote by the GOP-dominated body after he and two Democratic colleagues participated in a demonstration calling for gun reform on the chamber floor.
The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. local time to take up the matter of Pearson’s vacant seat.
How the process works: If Pearson's nomination passes with a simple majority, the council will need a two-thirds vote to suspend a rule that requires a cooling off period before a final confirmation vote.
If that vote passes, Pearson could return to the House as soon as Thursday, when he and a certified copy of the minutes from the council meeting are expected to arrive in Nashville, where lawmakers will be in session at 9 a.m. local time.
A rally will happen nearby: A rally in support of Pearson will be unfolding about a mile away at the National Civil Rights Museum, starting at noon local time.
The events that led us here: Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones, who are both Black, were expelled, though Jones was reinstated as an interim member and returned to the state House victorious Monday, following a unanimous vote by the Nashville Metropolitan Council. Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is White and participated in the demonstration on the floor of the House, survived the vote last week and kept her seat.
Tennessee law allows local legislative bodies to appoint interim House members to fill the seats of expelled lawmakers until an election is held, and the vote to appoint Pearson is expected to follow a similar process to Jones’ earlier this week.
The lawmakers’ expulsions came as the long-simmering debate over guns in America boiled over in Tennessee following a mass shooting last month at a Nashville Christian school that left six people dead, including three 9-year-old children.
Tennessee GOP governor calls for tougher gun restrictions: Meanwhile,Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday urged the state’s legislature to pass additional gun control measures.
“I’m asking the General Assembly to bring forward an order of protection law. A new strong order of protection law will provide the broader population cover, safety, from those who are a danger to themselves or the population,” Lee said at a news conference, adding that he would like to pass the legislation within the current legislative session, which ends in a few weeks.
The governor said specifics for the order of protection plan had yet to be determined but encouraged lawmakers from both parties to work together on the matter.
CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed reporting to this post.
36 min ago
Here's what led to the expulsion of 2 Tennessee state lawmakers
From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Raja Razek
Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were kicked out of the legislature by their colleagues in a vote last week. A third member also up for expulsion, Rep. Gloria Johnson, survived the vote, which required two-thirds majority support in the Republican-dominated chamber.
All three had been accused by Republicans of “knowingly and intentionally” bringing “disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives” after they led a gun control protest on the House floor last month without being recognized, CNN affiliate WSMV reported.
In the wake of a deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, which killed three 9-year-olds and three adults, Jones said he and other lawmakers were blocked from raising the issue of gun violence on the House floor, with their microphones being cut off whenever they raised the topic, according to WSMV.
According to the expulsion resolutions, Jones, Pearson and Johnson “began shouting without recognition” during their protest and “proceeded to disrupt the proceedings of the House Representatives.” Video showed the trio using a bullhorn.
Republican leaders in the chamber condemned the lawmakers’ actions and moved quickly to remove their committee assignments and schedule a vote for their expulsion. Jones' and Pearson's pictures and profiles had already been removed from the state’s General Assembly website, a symbol that the vacant seats needed to be filled.
However, the Nashville Metropolitan Council unanimously voted Monday to reinstate Jones in the interim until an election is held. And Jones returned to his seat in the legislature hours later.