Ashley Cannon in East Nashville shared this video from her Nest camera that showed the tornado that ripped through the city.

Her said she woke up during the storm because one of her 23-month-old triplets was coughing.

"I was only mildly awake due to one of my babies coughing and what sounded like just a normal thunderstorm outside. That’s until I heard it go silent and it was very eerie!" she told CNN

That's when she went to check the camera.

"I jumped to look at my nest cams on my phones and literally saw the tornado passing in the background!" she said.

Here's her footage: