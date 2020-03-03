Deadly tornado tears through Tennessee
Her security camera caught the moment the tornado passed through East Nashville
Ashley Cannon in East Nashville shared this video from her Nest camera that showed the tornado that ripped through the city.
Her said she woke up during the storm because one of her 23-month-old triplets was coughing.
"I was only mildly awake due to one of my babies coughing and what sounded like just a normal thunderstorm outside. That’s until I heard it go silent and it was very eerie!" she told CNN
That's when she went to check the camera.
"I jumped to look at my nest cams on my phones and literally saw the tornado passing in the background!" she said.
Here's her footage:
It's morning in Nashville. Here's what the scene looks like.
A deadly tornado tore through Tennessee overnight, killing at least eight people and destroying dozens of buildings.
CNN affiliate WTVF sent a drone to survey the damage this morning. Footage showed an apartment complex with extensive damage and overturned vehicles.
Here's what it looks like:
Super Tuesday voting delayed in Nashville
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Harget says voting has been delayed one hour in Davidson and Wilson counties this morning.
Nashville is in Davidson County, and Tennessee is one of 14 states voting in today's Super Tuesday elections.
Here's the statement from Harget:
“Working with election officials around the state to ensure polls in affected counties are open for the required 10 hours today. Due to street closures, power outages as well as public safety concerns Davidson and Wilson Counties are going to open at 8AM. They will close at 7PM.”
The Davidson County Elections Commission also provided alternative polling locations for communities impacted in the overnight storms.
Voters impacted by the tornado who normally vote at the following locations may vote at Donelson Presbyterian Church:
- Hermitage Presbyterian
- Dupont Tyler School
- Hermitage Hills Baptist Church
- Hermitage Community Center
- TN School for the Blind
- Two Rivers Middle School
- Donelson Heights
Voters impacted by the tornado who normally vote at the following locations may vote at Pearl Cohn High School:
- Hadley Park Community Center
- Robert Churchwell Elementary
- Centennial Park Art Center
- Fifteenth Ave Baptist
- Union Hall 737
At least 8 killed in Tennessee storms
There are at least eight confirmed fatalities from the overnight storms that came through middle Tennessee.
There were at least four deaths reported in Putnam County and two deaths in Eastern Nashville.
There were two other deaths across the region, according to Maggie Hannan spokeswoman with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. No additional details were immediately released.