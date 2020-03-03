Super Tuesday voting delayed in Nashville

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Harget says voting has been delayed one hour in Davidson and Wilson counties this morning.

Nashville is in Davidson County, and Tennessee is one of 14 states voting in today's Super Tuesday elections.

Here's the statement from Harget:

“Working with election officials around the state to ensure polls in affected counties are open for the required 10 hours today. Due to street closures, power outages as well as public safety concerns Davidson and Wilson Counties are going to open at 8AM. They will close at 7PM.”

The Davidson County Elections Commission also provided alternative polling locations for communities impacted in the overnight storms.

Voters impacted by the tornado who normally vote at the following locations may vote at Donelson Presbyterian Church:

Hermitage Presbyterian

Dupont Tyler School

Hermitage Hills Baptist Church

Hermitage Community Center

TN School for the Blind

Two Rivers Middle School

Donelson Heights

Voters impacted by the tornado who normally vote at the following locations may vote at Pearl Cohn High School: