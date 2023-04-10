US
Tennessee House will be back in session after expelling 2 lawmakers

By Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 4:50 p.m. ET, April 10, 2023
5 min ago

The Tennessee House has only expelled 2 state representatives in more than 150 years

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Raja Razek

The expulsion of Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the Tennessee House was a rare move. The House has only expelled two state representatives in the last 157 years.

The first expulsion, in 1980, was of a representative found guilty of accepting a bribe while in office, and the most recent came in 2016 when another member was expelled over allegations of sexual harassment.

Democratic Rep. Joe Towns called the move a “nuclear option.”

“You never use a sledgehammer to kill a gnat,” Towns said. “We should not go to the extreme of expelling our members for fighting for what many of the citizens want to happen, whether you agree with it or not.”

The executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, Kathy Sinback, called the move in a statement a “targeted expulsion of two Black legislators without due process.”

“It raises questions about the disparate treatment of Black representatives, while continuing the shameful legacy of disenfranchising and silencing the voices of marginalized communities and the Black lawmakers they elect,” Sinback added.

11 min ago

Here's what led to the expulsion of 2 Tennessee state lawmakers

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Raja Razek

Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were kicked out of the legislature by their colleagues in a vote Thursday. A third member also up for expulsion, Rep. Gloria Johnson, survived the vote, which required two-thirds majority support in the Republican-dominated chamber.

Jones' and Pearson's pictures and profiles had already been removed from the state’s General Assembly website, a symbol of the vacant seats that now need to be filled.

All three had been accused by Republicans of “knowingly and intentionally” bringing “disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives” after they led a gun control protest on the House floor last month without being recognized, CNN affiliate WSMV reported.

In the wake of a deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, which killed three 9-year-olds and three adults, Jones said he and other lawmakers were blocked from raising the issue of gun violence on the House floor, with their microphones being cut off whenever they raised the topic, according to WSMV.

According to the expulsion resolutions, Jones, Pearson and Johnson “began shouting without recognition” during their protest and “proceeded to disrupt the proceedings of the House Representatives.” Video showed the trio using a bullhorn.

Republican leaders in the chamber condemned the lawmakers’ actions and moved quickly to remove their committee assignments and schedule a vote for their expulsion. Jones, Pearson and Johnson decried the Republicans’ actions as oppressive, vindictive and racially motivated. Jones and Pearson are both young, Black men while Johnson is a White woman.

Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton called their actions “unacceptable” and argued that they broke “several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor.”

30 min ago

Former Democratic primary challenger expected to nominate Justin Jones for interim seat

From CNN’s Isabel Rosales

District 29 council member Delishia Porterfield during a Metro Nashville Council meeting on February 7.
During Monday's special meeting of the Metropolitan Council in Nashville, Delishia Porterfield, the person who ran against Justin Jones for the District 52 seat in the primary election and lost, is expected to nominate him to serve on an interim basis, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman told CNN’s Isabel Rosales.

If the council successfully suspends the rule prohibiting nominating and appointing an interim representative during same meeting, they will likely vote "on the board," Shulman said. After the votes are counted, the results will be visible on the screen.

A simple majority — 21 of the 40 members — is required to appoint Jones.

29 min ago

Nashville official says he hasn't heard any political threats for reappointing ousted lawmaker

From CNN’s Isabel Rosales, Kevin Conlon, and Mitchell McCluskey

In this November 2022 photo, Hendrell Remus, chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party, speaks in Nashville after election officials confirmed more than 200 votes have been cast in the wrong races in Nashville since early voting began.
As local leaders in Nashville prepare to potentially send an ousted lawmaker back to the Tennessee House of Representatives, a member told CNN Sunday that he is unaware of any threats of political retribution for their decision.

On Saturday, Tennessee Democratic Party Chairman Hendrell Remus said Memphis and Shelby counties received threats that they could lose funding if they reinstate the other ousted state representative, Justin Pearson, until holding a special election.

“I don't know that, here in Nashville, that we received such threats about nominating Justin Jones back to his seat. But that kind of rhetoric, that kind of threat is very troubling. We need to have good relations between the state and the local municipalities,” Nashville Metropolitan Councilmember Jeff Syracuse said.

“If that is the case, they need to stop with those kinds of threats. We need to ensure stability here amongst relations from the state and local municipalities,” Syracuse added.

How the vote will work: During Monday’s meeting, the council will vote on whether suspend the rules which typically do not allow a member to be nominated and appointed in the same meeting, Syracuse told CNN.

If two or more members oppose that process, the measure will fail. If that happens, it would be at least four weeks until the council could vote to appoint Jones back to his seat, Syracuse said.

Syracuse said he did not believe Jones deserved to be kicked out of the legislature.

“Justin has a very important voice on this topic ... which is gun control and school safety. So we need him back there. There's an understanding that decorum was broken for sure. But it was an egregious act to actually expel him and Justin Pearson from the legislation. That action did not meet the transgression that, that occurred,” Syracuse said.