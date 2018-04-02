Teachers walk out in Oklahoma and KentuckyBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Education association head: "We're not playing games"
Lily Eskelsen Garcia, the president of the National Education Association, said teachers in Oklahoma are "not playing games."
Last week, legislators approved a measure that includes a $6,100 pay raise for teachers — but they say that's not enough.
"They passed something and then immediately within 24 hours started undoing the funding, dismantling the funding so they're playing games," Eskelsen Garcia told CNN. "We're not playing games. This is real. And this is the result of a decade of underfunding public schools."
She continued:
Here's what's happening in Kentucky
From CNN's Madison Park
The teachers' rally began in Frankfort, Kentucky, just moments ago. Participants plan to march to the state Capitol.
"Thousands" are expected to rally Monday as a result of the passage of the pension reform bill, Chris Main, spokesman for Kentucky Education Association, told CNN.
In a surprise move last week, the state lawmakers passed a pension reform bill by tucking the measure into a Senate bill that had previously been about sewage system.
Furious over the changes, educators called out of work sick or requested substitutes in protest on Friday, resulting in the closure of more than 20 counties' schools.
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler encouraged teachers and students to rally against the bill Monday. She described the move by state lawmakers as "a bomb that exploded on public service."
Here's how the West Virginia teachers' strike played out
From CNN's Eric Levenson and Sarah Jorgensen
The West Virginia teachers strike began on Feb. 22 when about 20,000 teachers walked out of schools in what has been a show of the strength of organized labor.
Public school systems in nearly all of the state's 55 counties closed. The teachers protested for nine consecutive days.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill on March 6 giving a 5% pay raise to state teachers, school staff and police.
What teachers in Oklahoma want
From CNN's Madison Park
Teachers plan to rally in Oklahoma City on Monday morning. They say they've reached a breaking point over funding and salaries
Last week, legislators approved a measure that includes a $6,100 pay raise for teachers. Priest said the pay raise is a "good starting point."
The OEA had called for $10,000 pay raises for teachers over the next three years and $5,000 pay raises for full-time support professionals such as custodians, secretaries, bus drivers and food service workers. Oklahoma is among the bottom three states for teacher salaries.