Lily Eskelsen Garcia, the president of the National Education Association, said teachers in Oklahoma are "not playing games."

Last week, legislators approved a measure that includes a $6,100 pay raise for teachers — but they say that's not enough.

"They passed something and then immediately within 24 hours started undoing the funding, dismantling the funding so they're playing games," Eskelsen Garcia told CNN. "We're not playing games. This is real. And this is the result of a decade of underfunding public schools."

She continued:

"Zero raises for these hard working educators in 11 years, zero raises and we've done everything we were supposed to do. We showed up. We pulled out of our own pockets to give our kids things that they weren't funded for, and now enough is enough. And now we want the legislature to do its job."

