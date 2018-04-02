Teachers walk out in Oklahoma and KentuckyBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Oklahoma teachers will try to enter the state capitol this afternoon
From CNN’s Tristan Smith
Hundreds of teachers are arriving at the capitol in Oklahoma City to rally for higher wages and better classroom resources.
Around 4 p.m. ET, they'll attempt to enter the Capitol building to get their message across to lawmakers.
Many Oklahoma teachers work for 10 years before they reach the $40,000 salary mark. Here are some of their stories:
This Oklahoma algebra teacher has five other jobs
From CNN's Holly Yan and Madeleine Stix
Almost every morning, Jonathan Moy's two daughters ask him the same heartbreaking question:
"Are we going to see you today?"
He gets visibly emotional thinking about how many days he tells them no.
"It's really tough when your daughters get sad because you tell them you're not going to see them," said Moy, 40. "And it almost breaks your heart, because it's not their fault. It's not my fault. It's the situation that we're in."
Moy has six jobs: He teaches high school algebra at Yukon High School, just west of Oklahoma City, drives a school bus in the afternoon, coaches football and wrestling, umpires Little League baseball and drives for rideshare services.
All of that combined, Moy said, brings home about $36,000 a year after taxes.
"Last night I drove Lyft and Uber for six, seven hours," Moy said. "When you have to do that to help supplement your income, it's tough when you don't get home when your kids go to bed."
Education association head: "We're not playing games"
Lily Eskelsen Garcia, the president of the National Education Association, said teachers in Oklahoma are "not playing games."
Last week, legislators approved a measure that includes a $6,100 pay raise for teachers — but they say that's not enough.
"They passed something and then immediately within 24 hours started undoing the funding, dismantling the funding so they're playing games," Eskelsen Garcia told CNN. "We're not playing games. This is real. And this is the result of a decade of underfunding public schools."
She continued:
Watch more:
Here's what's happening in Kentucky
From CNN's Madison Park
The teachers' rally began in Frankfort, Kentucky, just moments ago. Participants plan to march to the state Capitol.
"Thousands" are expected to rally Monday as a result of the passage of the pension reform bill, Chris Main, spokesman for Kentucky Education Association, told CNN.
In a surprise move last week, the state lawmakers passed a pension reform bill by tucking the measure into a Senate bill that had previously been about sewage system.
Furious over the changes, educators called out of work sick or requested substitutes in protest on Friday, resulting in the closure of more than 20 counties' schools.
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler encouraged teachers and students to rally against the bill Monday. She described the move by state lawmakers as "a bomb that exploded on public service."
Here's how the West Virginia teachers' strike played out
From CNN's Eric Levenson and Sarah Jorgensen
The West Virginia teachers strike began on Feb. 22 when about 20,000 teachers walked out of schools in what has been a show of the strength of organized labor.
Public school systems in nearly all of the state's 55 counties closed. The teachers protested for nine consecutive days.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill on March 6 giving a 5% pay raise to state teachers, school staff and police.
Watch more:
What teachers in Oklahoma want
From CNN's Madison Park
Teachers plan to rally in Oklahoma City on Monday morning. They say they've reached a breaking point over funding and salaries
Last week, legislators approved a measure that includes a $6,100 pay raise for teachers. Priest said the pay raise is a "good starting point."
The OEA had called for $10,000 pay raises for teachers over the next three years and $5,000 pay raises for full-time support professionals such as custodians, secretaries, bus drivers and food service workers. Oklahoma is among the bottom three states for teacher salaries.