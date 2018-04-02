Almost every morning, Jonathan Moy's two daughters ask him the same heartbreaking question:

"Are we going to see you today?"

He gets visibly emotional thinking about how many days he tells them no.

"It's really tough when your daughters get sad because you tell them you're not going to see them," said Moy, 40. "And it almost breaks your heart, because it's not their fault. It's not my fault. It's the situation that we're in."

Moy has six jobs: He teaches high school algebra at Yukon High School, just west of Oklahoma City, drives a school bus in the afternoon, coaches football and wrestling, umpires Little League baseball and drives for rideshare services.

All of that combined, Moy said, brings home about $36,000 a year after taxes.

"Last night I drove Lyft and Uber for six, seven hours," Moy said. "When you have to do that to help supplement your income, it's tough when you don't get home when your kids go to bed."