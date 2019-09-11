Live Updates
Multiple injured in stabbing in Tallahassee, Florida
A suspect is in custody
Tallahassee police say they have a suspect in custody in the stabbing incident. It's unclear if this individual is an employee.
At approximately 8:37 a.m., local authorities responded to a stabbing at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Damon Miller spokesperson for Tallahassee Police Department.
