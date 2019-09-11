US
Multiple injured in stabbing in Tallahassee, Florida

By Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:35 a.m. ET, September 11, 2019
1 min ago

Here's where the stabbing took place

The stabbing this morning occurred at Dyke Industries, a wholesale building material supplier, in Tallahassee, Florida.

The supplier is about 4 miles northwest of the Florida State University campus and 6 miles northwest of the Florida State Capitol.

18 min ago

6 people taken to the hospital

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare has received six people from this morning’s stabbing incident, according to Morgan King, spokesperson for the hospital.

All six people are currently under evaluation, King said in the statement.

31 min ago

A suspect is in custody

Tallahassee police say they have a suspect in custody in the stabbing incident. It's unclear if this individual is an employee.

 

33 min ago

Tallahassee police are investigating a stabbing

At approximately 8:37 a.m., local authorities responded to a stabbing at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Damon Miller spokesperson for Tallahassee Police Department.

Police have a suspect in custody, however it is unclear if this individual is an employee.