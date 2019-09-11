Live Updates
Multiple injured in stabbing in Tallahassee, Florida
6 people taken to the hospital
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare has received six people from this morning’s stabbing incident, according to Morgan King, spokesperson for the hospital.
All six people are currently under evaluation, King said in the statement.
A suspect is in custody
Tallahassee police say they have a suspect in custody in the stabbing incident. It's unclear if this individual is an employee.
At approximately 8:37 a.m., local authorities responded to a stabbing at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Damon Miller spokesperson for Tallahassee Police Department.
Police have a suspect in custody, however it is unclear if this individual is an employee.